St. Joseph's Gavin Galanski, near the net, smashed down on the ball for an authoritative kill Thursday night, and the Knights had a 3-0 sweep of a determined Nipomo squad and their Mountain League record remained intact.

The Knights' boys volleyball squad moved to 11-1, 4-0 with their 25-6, 25-12, 25-23 win at St. Joseph's Hofschulte Gym. The Titans are 1-7, 1-3.

"We won the league championship last year," said St. Joseph junior setter Braeden Rappozo after he and Knights senior libero Will Hartman combined for 31 serving points Thursday night. Rappozo racked up 17 points and Hartman had 14.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.