012523 SJHS GSOC 01
Grace Mensah and Marissa Jordan have helped St. Joseph take a lead in the Mountain League standings more than halfway into the league campaign.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Grace Mensah knew the result of her free kick would be a good one before the ball hit the ground.

The St. Joseph midfielder booted the ball seven yards out from the Santa Ynez goal from the left of the penalty box. Mensah jumped up and down as the ball crossed the goal line in midair in the sixth minute for the first goal of the game before landing in the back of the net.

The Mensah goal sent the Knights on their way to a 4-1 win over Santa Ynez at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium Tuesday night. The Knights (15-1-1, 6-1-1) won their sixth straight and strengthened their hold on first place in the Mountain League. The Pirates are 4-7-1, 2-4-1.

