Lompoc senior Deville Dickerson and St. Joseph junior Michahjuliana Lundberg are no strangers to success on their fields of play.

They're also both familiar with being recognized at the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table luncheon.

So, without much surprise, Dickerson and Lundberg handled being named the NSBCART Athletes of the Week with aplomb.

Dickerson won the Male Athlete of the Week award after scoring five times in the Braves' 64-28 win over Oxnard on Friday. He caught three touchdown passes, ran for one more score and returned a kick for another. Dickerson now has 11 combined kick/punt returns for scores in his prep career.

Lundberg won her second straight Mountain League title last week with a 6-0 win in the championship match.

Both Dickerson and Lundberg have been named Athletes of the Week previously in their high school careers.

"I've won it before during my sophomore year," Dickerson said. "Obviously, you have to do crazy things or be above everyone else to win Athlete of the Week. It's a big recognition so I appreciate everybody that nominated me for it, I appreciate my parents and all my loved ones. It's a pretty big honor."

When accepting her award, Lundberg made sure to thank her parents, her mother Joe and father Forrest. Lundberg's mother has been serving as a team mother, chaperoning at matches and other team events. Her father Forrest never misses a match.

"My parents are really special," Lundberg said. "They've really helped me with my tennis career and my mom does a good job of driving me places and being with the team and helping all the players. It's really nice because she's formed this relationship with my team. With my dad, it means a lot that he comes to see all my matches since he works so hard and comes home late. He'll take off work and come all the way from Paso to Santa Maria just to watch me. It just really means a lot to me that my parents care that much about me."

Monday's Round Table luncheon was held at Hancock College for the second time this year. The school is hosting the last Round Table luncheon each month.

Valley Christian

Football coach and athletic director Pete Fortier brought football players Jacob Sanders and Sean Swain to Monday's Round Table.

After trailing 6-0 after the first quarter in Saturday's game at Coast Union, the Lions lost 88-56 in a critical Coast Valley League game.

VCA will host Maricopa Thursday at 6 p.m. in its regular season finale. The Lions need to win that game to clinch a CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoff game.

St. Joseph

AD Tom Mott spoke for the Knights, introducing Lundberg and three football standouts: Oscar Magallon, Mark Crisp and Jorge Hernandez.

Mott highlighted the play of Crisp, a quarterback who scored a rushing touchdown in the 28-0 win over Pioneer Valley Friday even though he's just seven months removed from tearing his ACL.

Santa Maria

Dan Ellington, the Saints' AD, introduced football players Joseph Galindo and Alejandro Castillo. Ellington commended the two for playing the outside linebacker positions last week against Morro Bay, even though they've never played the position previously. The Saints close out the regular season Friday at Templeton.

Pioneer Valley

The Panthers were represented by AD Anthony Morales and assistant AD John Ruiz. Morales introduced water polo goalie Nikolas Limon, girls water polo standout Angela Lopez, tennis team members Naomi Jimenez, Briana Hernandez and Isabel Chavez and football players Rudy Mendez, Adan Rubalcava and Brandon Andrade.

Lompoc

AD Claudia Terrones brought football players Kaiden White and Marcos Maya in addition to Dickerson. Also in attendance for Lompoc were tennis players Miranda Felix and Sofia Lanos, who joined forces in doubles this past week and went 6-0, winning all their matches against Dos Pueblos and Cabrillo.

Hancock

AD Kim Ensing introduced football players Jesse Garza and Max Stineman and soccer player Mecaelea Lopez. Assistant AD Shelby Scott handled the emcee duties Monday.

The Hancock football team has a difficult game set for Saturday afternoon as the Bulldogs host state No. 2 Ventura at 2 p.m. Hancock is 4-2 and coming off a 34-14 loss to Canyons on Saturday.

Cabrillo

Gary West introduced water polo players Bradley McCune and Michael Von Protz along with football player Aiden Heath and tennis players Jesse Weissenburger and Sofia Villanueva.

West commended Heath's ability to excel on the gridiron even though he's one of the smaller kids on the team.

"If he was 200 pounds, you'd guys be reading all about him," West said. "But pound-for-pound, he's one of the best players I've seen."

Santa Ynez

Tennis coach Jen Rasmussen brought her solid group of senior tennis players, including the doubles team of Emmy Withrow and Sophia Curti.

"They've played varsity for four years and they've seemed to really match up this year," Rasmussen said of Withrow and Curti.

Rasmussen also introduced Isabella Curti and Nadia Yacub.

"We're going to miss Isabella's leadership. She's battled through injuries during her career," Rasmussen said. "Nadia has been a strong part of our No. 3 doubles teams and he's been on and off the court as well. We're really proud of her strength and her improvement has been great."