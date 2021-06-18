Garnering praise from opposing coaches is an impressive feat.
Garnering effusive praise from the coach of your school's main rival is even more impressive.
That just goes to show home dominant Max Stineman was for St. Joseph during the Knights' shortened spring season.
Just about every opposing coaching said the same thing after facing Stineman in the trenches: "He's the All-Area MVP."
In fact, Righetti coach Tony Payne said exactly that after Stineman's Knights beat Payne's Warriors 24-0 to close out a perfect 5-0 spring season for St. Joseph.
"I told him I'm a big fan of his," Payne said of Stineman back in April. "I think he's the best player I've seen on the Central Coast, almost by far. Max Stineman should be playing at the next level. All the tape I've seen looks like a DI highlight tape."
St. Joseph's Max Stineman reacts during the game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Joe Bailey, Staff
The Santa Maria Times agrees with that sentiment. Stineman, the 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive tackle who also filled in on the defensive line, has been selected as the Santa Maria Times' All-Area MVP.
Stineman had previously spent nearly all of his playing time at the all-important offensive tackle position. Then, St. Joseph coach Pepe Villaseñor inserted Stineman on the defensive line.
And, wouldn't you know it, Stineman was dominant there as well. In the Righetti game, the behemoth beat double teams consistently. On one play in the fourth quarter, Stineman beat his blockers, chased down Righetti quarterback Joaquin Cuevas and wrapped him up and slammed him to the turf.
A player of his size with a motor that runs as hot as Stineman's is incredibly rare.
"He is hands down a Division I player," St. Joseph coach Pepe Villaseñor said when the season ended. "I've coached several Division I players — Pac-12, ACC, you name it — and the fact he doesn't have offers is baffling to me."
Stineman's teammates also marveled at his ability to dominate the trenches on both sides of the ball this spring.
"That dude's a beast," St. Joseph linebacker Jayce Gamble said of Stineman. "If you're in front of him, you're going to hit the floor. You've got to find a way to get around him."
Stineman had locked down the offensive tackle position for the past couple of years at St. Joseph. In the Templeton game this spring, he began asserting his dominance on the defensive line.
St. Joseph's Max Stineman reacts after making a tackle that nearly resulted in a safety during the April 16 game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Joe Bailey, Staff
"I'm a senior and I just wanted to ball out," Stineman said of playing both ways. "I asked coach if he'd put my on both sides and he did. It turned out decent."
Stineman is the second straight St. Joseph player to win the All-Area MVP award after quarterback Hunter Barnhart was named MVP after the 2019 season. Before that, the most recent St. Joseph player to win the honor was running back K.J. Cusack in 2009.
The honor is typically bestowed upon a skill player that puts up eye-popping stats. Righetti's Caleb Thomas won the award playing mostly offensive and defensive line for the Warriors in 2018. Ainuu Taua played mostly defensive line when he took the honor in 2013. Stineman is the first player to mainly play offensive lineman to be selected as All-Area MVP in years.
Now that the All-Area MVP has been announced, check back to see which players make the All-Area Team, including the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.
Santa Ynez coach Josh McClurg was selected as the All-Area Coach of the Year.
The awards are chosen by the sports staff at the Santa Maria Times, Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record after consulting with coaches, viewing game tape and examining season statistics.
Photos: St. Joseph routs Templeton, handing Eagles first loss
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during the game against Templeton.
St. Joseph Righetti Preview 04
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia (12) celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass to Travis Royal (10) during last week's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
St. Joseph Righetti Preview 01
St. Joseph's Brett Burress carries the ball during last week's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season. They'll travel to Righetti Friday night for the annual Battle for the Shield.
040921 Templeton SJHS 04.JPG
St. Joseph's Travis Royal carries the ball during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
040921 Templeton SJHS 05.JPG
Templeton Tyler Kaschewski and St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble meet at the coin toss before Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
040921 Templeton SJHS 06.JPG
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams goes up to make a catch during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
040921 Templeton SJHS 07.JPG
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams reacts after making a catch during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
040921 Templeton SJHS 08.JPG
St. Joseph's Brett Burress reacts after scoring a touchdown during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
040921 Templeton SJHS 09.JPG
St. Joseph's Travis Royal carries the ball during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
040921 Templeton SJHS 10.JPG
St. Joseph's Anthony Reynoso carries the ball after catching a pass during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
040921 Templeton SJHS 11.JPG
St. Joseph's Frank Farao during Friday's game against Templeton. The Knights beat the Eagles 38-0, improving to 4-0 on the season.
040921 Templeton SJHS 12.JPG
St. Joseph cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
040921 Templeton SJHS 13.JPG
St. Joseph cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
040921 Templeton SJHS 14.JPG
St. Joseph cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
040921 Templeton SJHS 15.JPG
St. Joseph cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
Max Stineman All-Area MVP 03
St. Joseph's Anthony Reynoso and Max Stineman during the April 9 game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0. Stineman is the All-Area MVP.
040921 Templeton SJHS 17.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
040921 Templeton SJHS 18.JPG
St. Joseph's Brett Burress during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
040921 Templeton SJHS 19.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia throws during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
040921 Templeton SJHS 20.JPG
Joe Bailey, Staff
St. Joseph's Jon Lee after he made a field goal during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
040921 Templeton SJHS 21.JPG
St. Joseph's Logan Martinez runs with the ball after intercepting a pass during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
040921 Templeton SJHS 22.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia throws during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
040921 Templeton SJHS 23.JPG
St. Joseph's Avery Nelson is introduced as an Elks Rodeo Queen candidate during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
040921 Templeton SJHS 24.JPG
St. Joseph's cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
040921 Templeton SJHS 25.JPG
St. Joseph's cheerleaders during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
040921 Templeton SJHS 26.JPG
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
040921 Templeton SJHS 27.JPG
St. Joseph defenders swarm the ball-carrier during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
040921 Templeton SJHS 03
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams helps up Templeton quarterback Tyler Kaschewski during Friday's game, which the Knights won 38-0.
040921 Templeton SJHS 29.JPG
St. Joseph's coach Pepe Villaseñor talks to his team during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
040921 Templeton SJHS 30.JPG
St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0. The Knights have allowed just 20 points in four games this spring.
040921 Templeton SJHS 31.JPG
St. Joseph's defense swarms to wrap up Joshua Berna during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
040921 Templeton SJHS 01
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams reacts after making a big hit on a blitz during a game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
040921 Templeton SJHS 33.JPG
Templeton's Joshua Berna runs during Friday's game against St. Joseph, which the Knights won 38-0.
Max Stineman All-Area MVP 04
St. Joseph's Max Stineman reacts during the game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
040921 Templeton SJHS 35.JPG
St. Joseph's Takai Azziz makes a catch during Friday's game against Templeton, which the Knights won 38-0.
040921 Templeton SJHS 37.JPG
St. Joseph's Darien Langley carries the ball during Friday's game against Templeton.
040921 Templeton SJHS 38.JPG
Photos: Righetti vs. St. Joseph
St. Joseph receiver Tyler Williams goes up to make a catch above Righetti's Elias Martinez during Friday's Mountain League game. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Righetti's Matt Simms carries the Warriors' flag onto the field before Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0. Simms and the Warriors are scheduled to play at Arroyo Grande Friday night at 7 p.m.
St. Joseph Darien Langley looks for space during Friday's Mountain League game. Langley ended up scoring a touchdown on the 12-yard run.
Righetti's Kidasi Nepa runs during a Mountain League game against St. Joseph last week.
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams makes a catch during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Darien Langley scores on a 12-yard run during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Max Stineman reacts after making a tackle that nearly resulted in a safety during the April 16 game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Makai Sat makes a block during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Righetti's Chris Miller looks for a running lane during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Righetti's Adrian Ruffino runs while St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble tries to rip the ball away during Friday's Mountain League game. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Dylan Spies reacts during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams makes an acrobatic catch during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams is upended by Righetti's Elias Martinez during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams lands on the turf after making a catch during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams reacts after making the acrobatic catch during a Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors. Williams was voted the Player of the Week after this game.
Righetti quarterback Joaquin Cuevas runs with the ball during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Max Stineman, left, prepares to make contact with Righetti's Joaquin Cuevas (4) during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Brett Burress runs during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Makai Sat looks to make a block during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Travis Royal runs with the ball during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Righetti's Chris Miller makes a tackle on Darien Langley during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Righetti's Chris Miller, right, and Luke Guerrero, left, make a tackle on Darien Langley during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams makes a catch during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Righetti's fans cheer during introductions before Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Tyler Williams after making a catch during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia reacts after the Knights' first touchdown during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Nate Steenerson congratulates Darien Langley after he scored the Knights' first touchdown during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia looks to throw during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Righetti's Joaquin Cuevas throws during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Righetti's Kidasi Nepa runs during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Righetti's Joaquin Cuevas throws during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Makai Sat makes a block during the game against Righetti.
Righetti players return to the field after halftime of Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Brett Burress runs during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Brett Buress runs while Righetti's Kidasi Nepa knifes in for a tackle during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Righetti during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Darien Langley takes a handoff during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Darien Langley is tackled by Chris Miller during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Travis Royal during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Righetti's Matt Simms sacks Caden Cuccia during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Max Stineman grabs and tackles Righetti's Kidasi Nepa during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Righetti's Joaquin Cuevas throws during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble reacts after nearly intercepting a pass during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia runs during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Righetti's Luke Guerrero (50) during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia throws during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph offensive lineman Max Stineman, seen during the April 16 Mountain League game against Righetti, has been selected as the All-Area MVP for the 2021 spring season.
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia throws during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Righetti coach Tony Payne during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor talks to his captain Noah Skarda before Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph coach Pepe Villasenor during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Mark Crisp holds the shield during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Righetti's Matt Simms and Kidasi Nepa before Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Righetti's Kidasi Nepa before Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Jayce Gamble before Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Righetti's Elias Martinez before Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Righetti players before Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Righetti cheerleaders during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Righetti's Matt Simms before Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Righetti's Kyle Sogge before Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Righetti's Kidasi Nepa during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Max Stineman during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
Righetti's Kidasi Nepa runs during Friday's Mountain League game against St. Joseph. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
St. Joseph's Caden Cuccia throws during Friday's Mountain League game against Righetti. The Knights won 24-0, their sixth straight win over the Warriors.
