St. Joseph's Dali Oliver earned two All-Ocean League Track and Field First Team honors by winning the girls shot put and long jump at the Ocean League Track and Field Finals at Atascadero.   

Oliver's schoolmates, Erwin Taomi (boys shot put) and Isaac Castaneda (boys long jump) also made the All-League First Team. First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention honors were determined by results at the Ocean League Finals.

Morro Bay won the boys team championship. Templeton, the Central Section Division 3 champion, won the girls team championship. Joshua Bell of Templeton, a state qualifier in the boys 3,200, won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 at the league finals.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

