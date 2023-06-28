St. Joseph's Dali Oliver earned two All-Ocean League Track and Field First Team honors by winning the girls shot put and long jump at the Ocean League Track and Field Finals at Atascadero.
Oliver's schoolmates, Erwin Taomi (boys shot put) and Isaac Castaneda (boys long jump) also made the All-League First Team. First Team, Second Team and Honorable Mention honors were determined by results at the Ocean League Finals.
Morro Bay won the boys team championship. Templeton, the Central Section Division 3 champion, won the girls team championship. Joshua Bell of Templeton, a state qualifier in the boys 3,200, won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 at the league finals.
Here is a list of the Boys and Girls All-League First Team.
4x100 relay: Mission Prep - Asher Jubell, George Kardashian, Luke Terry, Gabriel Foster.
100: Cole Tanner, Mission Prep.
200: Wyatt Maulhardt, Mission Prep.
110 hurdles: Jonah Kressin, Morro Bay.
300 hurdles: Ian Lambright, Morro Bay.
4x400 relay: Mission Prep - Max Hanchell, Maulhardt, Jubell, Tanner.
4x800 relay: Templeton - Nikita Horton, Harry Mikulics, Nicholas Jansen, Colton Morud.
Discus: Chase Hansen, Templeton.
High jump: Kane Cooks, Atascadero.
Pole vault: Carter Mierau, Mission Prep.
Triple Jump: Jude Anderson, Cabrillo.
4x100 relay: Atascadero - Lexi Brewer, Noella Breytenbach, Corinne Davis, Clara Haungs.
400: Keani Neuhs, Templeton.
800: Frannie Perry, Atascadero.
3,200: Taylor Sutton, Templeton.
110 hurdles: Emily Giordano, Morro Bay.
300 hurdles: Cassidy Andreadakis, Orcutt Academy.
4x400 relay: Templeton - Kennedy McAdoo, Katherine Nicholson, Neuhs, Brooklyn Thomas.
4x800 relay: Templeton - Kayla Helmle, Kyla Schwartz, Melissa Chavez, Vanessa Chavez.
Discus: Harper Clark, Templeton.
Pole vault: Maya Gutierrez, Templeton.
Triple jump: Rian Huffman, Templeton.
