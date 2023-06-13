Junior setter Braeden Rappozo gave the St. Joseph boys volleyball team steady play all season as the Knights rolled through an unbeaten Mountain League campaign to win the league title.
As a result, Rappozo is the league MVP.
Three of Rappozo's teammates are on the All-Mountain League First Team. They are juniors Gavin Galanski and Lucas Mayes, and senior Will Hartman. Seniors Nate Browning and Jenson Wright of league runner-up and CIF Central Section Division 2 champion San Luis Obispo join the St. Joseph trio on the First Team.
Arroyo Grande senior Parker Sandman and Santa Ynez senior Aidan Scott, who signed with Cal Poly to play football, round out the First Team.
Pioneer Valley senior Nate Magni set the school career kills record and signed with Hobart College in Geneva, New York to play his next volleyball, for the inaugural men's team there. Magni is on the All-Mountain League Second Team.
Juniors Elia Peterson of St. Joseph and Liam Overland of San Luis Obispo are on the Second Team. So are Arroyo Grande junior Gavin Ramsey, Mission Prep senior Colby White, Nipomo senior Preston Krier and Morro Bay sophomore Luke Konjoyan.
White, a quarterback who was named the MVP of the 12th annual Central Coast FCA All-Star Football Classic after helping lead the North to a 21-19 win over the South on June 3, will be a preferred walk-on in the Cal Poly football program next fall.
St. Joseph junior Michael Bloodworth, Santa Ynez senior Nick Fieldhouse, Pioneer Valley senior Mckay Ginez and Nipomo senior Landon Sheridan were among those who earned All-Mountain League Honorable Mention.
Templeton senior Noah Smith helped lead his team to the league title, and he is the Ocean League MVP.
Teammates Kyle Long, a junior, and Spencer Sanders, a senior, join Smith on the All-League First Team. Atascadero junior Mason Degnan and senior Dave Banan, along with Paso Robles junior Maxwell Berry and Cabrillo junior Evan McGahey, round out the First Team.
Templeton sophomores Hudson Clark and Trevon Carter-Givens are all on the All-Ocean League Second Team. So are Cabrillo senior Noah Pacheco, Righetti junior Robert Lopez-Valdez and Orcutt Academy freshman Miles Frantz.
Cabrillo senior Kimari Brunelle and Righetti junior Patrick Smith are among those who earned All-Ocean League Honorable Mention.
