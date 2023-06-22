St. Joseph right-hander Taylor Mediano has a wide variety of pitches, and she used them well enough to beat opposing hitters most of the time in 2023.
Mediano went 13-2 with a 1.50 ERA in 21 appearances in the circle in helping the Knights to a 21-5, 13-1 campaign and the Mountain League championship. She also batted .337.
The St. Joseph sophomore is the 2023 Times All-Area Softball Team MVP. Mediano helped the Knights to a 16-game winning streak before they went out in the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 2 Playoffs.