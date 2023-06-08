Significant changes in the makeup of the Central California Athletic Association (CCAA) baseball leagues for 2024 will take place if the tentative format holds.

The format calls for a Sunset League to be added for most spring sports, in addition to the current Mountain and Ocean Leagues. This would split teams into one six-team league and two five-team leagues in most spring sports, in place of the current eight teams in the Mountain League and eight in the Ocean alignment.

Under the new format, two of the three 2023 Ocean League baseball tri-champions, Cabrillo and Atascadero, would join the Mountain League, along with current members Righetti, Arroyo Grande and St. Joseph. Pioneer Valley, the other 2023 Ocean League tri-champion, would join the Sunset League along with Lompoc, Mission Prep, Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.