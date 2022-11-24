112322 PVHS Prediction 01
Pioneer Valley’s Allan Jimenez runs for a touchdown against Dos Palos in the first quarter of a game in September. Jimenez and the Panthers travel to Atascadero for the CIF Central Section Division 5 title game on Friday.

 Len Wood, Contributor

The 2022 Pioneer Valley football team is about to go where no Panthers football team has ever gone before - a divisional championship game.

The No. 8 Panthers (7-6) will play at No. 2 Atascadero (8-4) for the CIF Central Section Division 5 title. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Atascadero.

The writer, with a season picks record of 37-15, will try to call this one.

