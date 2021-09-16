The picture has become substantially clearer entering the fifth week of the high school football season.

Some contenders are beginning to take shape as other teams are still trying to get up to speed.

Still, as the season reaches its midway point, everything remains fluid as we learn more and more about each team each week.

This week is no different.

What games do we have our eyes on? There's a few.

One big one: We finally get to see St. Joseph at home. The Knights have had three road games to start the season and have lost them all, though they're playing better over the last two. The Knights went toe-to-toe with Bakersfield Frontier, losing 35-33, and narrowly lost to Centennial last week on a late field goal, falling 17-14.

Now they get a home respite. Let's take a look.

No. 6: St. Joseph (0-3) vs. San Jose Santa Teresa (1-1)

I'm calling it: St. Joseph's winless streak ends Friday night. It's really not that bold of a prediction. Santa Teresa isn't all that strong and St. Joseph is winless because it's played a tough road slate.

I think the Knights will be favored in just about every game the rest of the season and I wouldn't be shocked if they finish 7-3.

The Pick: St. Joseph 44, Santa Teresa 20.

Righetti (0-2) at Camarillo (2-1)

Things don't get better for the Warriors. They were beaten by Santa Barbara 42-7 and had a bye last week. I'm hearing QB Braden Claborn is out with a shoulder injury and won't be back until later in the season.

Camarillo is always tough and the Scorpions have gotten better with a 43-7 win over Oxnard. They also played well in a 10-7 loss to a really good Saugus team. They started the year with a 20-7 win over Hart. Righetti will have its hands full on the road Friday.

The Pick: Camarillo 49, Righetti 12.

Santa Maria (1-2) at Cabrillo (0-4)

It's good news for both teams. Santa Maria has had a tough go with two straight losses while Cabrillo has played a tough schedule with games against Nipomo and Lompoc.

This used to be a very competitive matchup with some close games. Friday's game will be more competitive than each of the teams have faced, but I'm not sure it'll be all that close.

Santa Maria should have this one. Cabrillo's losing streak is in the 30s. But it's a much more reasonable matchup for both of these squads.

The Pick: Santa Maria 44, Cabrillo 20.

No. 2: Lompoc (3-1) at No. 7 Santa Ynez (3-1)

Lompoc lost a lot of its momentum coming off last week's loss to Arroyo Grande while the Pirates are rolling after three straight wins.

It's a good clash of styles, too. Lompoc is explosive, with athleticism all over the field.

Santa Ynez, meanwhile, has some size advantages and is more methodical on offense.

I think Lompoc's athleticism will be too much, but these teams have played some close games before. Will Lompoc's defense finally step up? I think they'll be better Friday night and good enough to beat Santa Ynez.

The Pick: Lompoc 42, Santa Ynez 15.

No. 4: Santa Barbara (3-1) at Ventura (2-1)

The Dons have been really impressive since a season-opening 35-0 loss to Saugus. JT Stone is building something over there.

I think Santa Barbara eases past Ventura in this one.

The Pick: Santa Barbara 35, Ventura 14.

No. 5: Nipomo (3-0) vs. Morro Bay (1-2)

Nipomo should have no problem against these Pirates. The Titans are coming off a bye and have looked solid with three straight wins to start the season.

Nate Reese and the Nipomo offense should have a field day while Vinny Hernandez and Leo Toledo lead an impressive defensive performance.

The Pick: Nipomo 49, Morro Bay 6.

No. 7: Arroyo Grande (2-2) vs. Madera Torres (2-2)

The Eagles hit their stride last week and I hear they were short-handed. They've won two in a row and shouldn't have any trouble with upstart Torres from Madera.

Kaden Tynes has played well all season as has QB Max Perrett. Add Makai Puga to the mix and watch out for the Eagles once league play starts. Damian Santos is also a big weapon in the passing game.

The Pick: Arroyo Grande 49, Torres 21.

No. 9: Paso Robles (1-2) vs. Atascadero (1-2)

This used to be one of the best rivalry games in the area, but both programs have struggled a bit over the last few seasons. Atascadero was winless in the spring.

Paso Robles is still the stronger program andshould win this one.

The Pick: Paso Robles 29, Atascadero 12.

No. 10: Templeton (2-1) vs. Bakersfield West (3-0)

Templeton has had a quiet, yet solid season after playing in the Mountain League in the spring. West is unbeaten but hasn't played anybody.

Templeton is ranked a bit higher. I'll go with the Eagles in a close one.

The Pick: Templeton 27, West 25.

No. 1 Bishop Diego (3-0) vs. Liberty Bakersfield (3-1).

It looks like Bishop Diego has added a late game against Liberty, which had its game against Chaminade canceled due to a COVID-19 case at Chaminade.

Bishop Diego had an opening so it hooked up with Liberty to create a top-100 matchup.

Liberty is No. 90 in the state, per CalPreps, and Bishop Diego is No. 44.

The Cardinals have a lot of size and strength. I'm not sure what Liberty brings to the table, but the Patriots are always one of Bakersfield's top programs.

This will be a tough one to get right, but based on rankings and resumes I'll go with the Cardinals.

The Pick: Bishop Diego 22, Liberty 19.

Dos Pueblos (0-3) vs. Simi Valley Royal (2-1)

The Pick: Royal 31, Dos Pueblos 14.

San Marcos () vs. Nordhoff (2-2)

The Pick: Nordhoff 15, San Marcos 10.

The Predictions Last week: 8-3.

Season Record: 28-16.