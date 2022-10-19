Big rivalry games highlight the week nine area high school football match-ups.

St. Joseph has never beaten Lompoc in a football game The Knights, who are the co-leaders in the Mountain League along with Mission Prep, will get their chance Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium.

All area games this week are set for 7 p.m. Friday night.

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.