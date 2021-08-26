The opening week of the high school football season didn't really feature a marquee game.

That's not the case this week. There are a few to choose from, but I'll start with Lompoc at Righetti.

Lompoc, the area's most storied program, will face Righetti, one of the area's bigger schools that always seems poised to make its mark on the area football scene. That game should gather most of the area's attention Friday night.

St. Joseph, meanwhile, will be on the road once again. The Knights are coming off a season-opening loss to Covina Charter Oak and facing a Frontier team that routed Arroyo Grande last week. Can the Knights bounce back? We'll find out.

Here are the picks for this week's games.

No. 1 Lompoc (1-0) at No. 5 Righetti (0-0)

Lompoc has a lot going for it heading into Friday's game at Righetti.

For starters, the Braves have a game under their belts after beating Paso Robles 48-27 last Friday. That not only gave them an opportunity to knock some rust off after a three-month layoff, it also gave them some momentum heading into the game at Righetti.

The Braves also have some extra motivation: All their seniors, including Deville Dickerson and Sheldon Canley Jr., and junior quarterback Cavin Ross, were on the team the last time Righetti and Lompoc played.

That was in August of 2019 when Righetti scored 28 unanswered points after trailing 21-0 to beat the Braves at Huyck Stadium. That was one of the greatest games I've ever covered. Lompoc coach Andrew Jones may have some revenge on their minds.

I think Righetti will be solid this year, but as I pointed out in this week's season preview, they've got to break in a lot of new pieces, including quarterback Braden Claborn, some key offensive and defensive linemen and linebackers.

The Pick: Lompoc 35, Righetti 14.

No. 2 St. Joseph (0-1) at Bakersfield Frontier (1-0)

I'm not ready to quit on the Knights just yet. Last week's 27-13 loss at Covina Charter Oak was surprising, but it's difficult to glean too much information from that game with Charter Oak being a CIF Southern Section squad with a pretty good record over the last decade.

How the Knights do against a fellow Central Section team should tell us a lot more about St. Joseph's postseason prospects. Frontier routed Arroyo Grande 53-12 last Friday. A St. Joseph-Frontier matchup is one that I figured we could see in the playoffs.

I'm going to pick St. Joseph, but my confidence level is fairly low. I said it last week and I'll say it again, St. Joseph should be a much better team toward the end of the season, which could really favor the Knights come playoff time. Playoff divisions will be based on the team's current season results, meaning if St. Joseph loses some early-season games but gets stronger as the season moves along, the Knights could be placed in a favorable division in the playoffs. Just some food for thought.

The Knights won't have the services of Chris Miller until Sept. 22. The Righetti transfer had his hardship waiver denied by the CIF Central Section office and now has a sit-out period for football and baseball. Darian Mensah, a transfer from SLO, is in the same boat. The Knights have a handful of other players awaiting their sit-out periods to end next month.

The Pick: St. Joseph 21, Frontier 17.

No. 3 Bishop Diego (0-0) at Oxnard (1-0)

Bishop Diego didn't play last week, but I think the Cardinals could be in the running for the top team in Santa Barbara County.

Oxnard figures to be a tall task for Tom Crawford's group, but I'll go with the Cardinals.

The Pick: Bishop Diego 27, Oxnard 21.

No. 4: Nipomo (1-0) at Cabrillo (0-1)

Tony Dodge's group was quite impressive last week in the 21-16 win over Santa Ynez and I don't see the Titans having any trouble at Cabrillo.

It does look like the Conqs have some more stability this fall and I think they've got a decent chance at winning a game this season, but it won't come Friday in their home opener.

The Pick: Nipomo 45, Cabrillo 12.

No. 8: Paso Robles (0-1) vs. Bakersfield Independence (1-0)

Paso Robles didn't look great against Lompoc, but they did put up some resistance.

Independence lost to South Bakersfield 22-12 and I'm thinking the Falcons will struggle some in Paso Robles Friday.

I'll go with the Bearcats.

The Pick: Paso Robles 33, Independence 20.

No. 9:Santa Ynez (0-1) vs. vs. Fillmore (1-0)

Santa Ynez got down early at Nipomo last week and couldn't quite catch up, but Luke Gildred showed plenty of promise and if the Santa Ynez rushing attack finds some rhythm I think the offense will be hard to stop.

Fillmore routed El Monte 56-0 in its opener and figures to be a strong club this fall. Santa Ynez' schedule is pretty tough with the Pirates' next four games against teams that won their opener: Fillmore, Nordhoff, Santa Maria and Lompoc.

I'll go with Fillmore, but my confidence level is under 10%.

The Pick: Fillmore 33, Santa Ynez 25.

No. 10 Santa Maria (1-0) vs. San Marcos (1-0)

San Marcos beat Morro Bay 25-14 on Friday as Santa Maria beat East Bakersfield 3-0.

This should be a competitive game and a tough one to call, but I don't think the Santa Maria defense can pitch another shut out. The Saint offense will have to score a lot more than three points to beat the Royals. I think the Saints are a playoff team, but don't feel they are quite ready to beat San Marcos Friday.

The Pick: San Marcos 23, Santa Maria 12.

Pioneer Valley (0-1) vs. Bakersfield Stockdale (1-0)

Update: This game has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues with Stockdale. Pioneer Valley will not play this week.

This is going to be a tough one for Dustin Davis' Panthers.

Pioneer Valley was shutout in a 6-0 loss at home to San Luis Obispo last week as Stockdale beat a traditionally strong Bakersfield Ridgeview program 27-7.

The Pick: Stockdale 30, Pioneer Valley 9.

Arroyo Grande (0-1) at Bakersfield Centennial (1-0)

Arroyo Grande was routed by Frontier last week as the Golden Eagles got a strong win over Visalia Redwood 35-21.

The Eagles didn't have the services of standout running back Makai Puga, who is listed on their roster. The rushing game struggled against Frontier, with the team averaging just 2.5 yards per carry. They'll have to be better to beat Centennial.

The Pick: Centennial 41, Arroyo Grande 24.

Templeton (0-0) at Coalinga (1-0)

The Eagles travel to take on the Horned Toads in Coalinga. I have no idea what the Eagles bring back after showing some flashes of greatness in the Mountain League last year.

But Dan Loney's groups are typically tough. I'll go with the Eagles.

The Pick: Templeton 23, Coalinga 18.

Morro Bay (0-1) at Carpinteria (0-0)

The Pirates did put up something of a fight against San Marcos last week in the 25-14 loss.

Carpinteria will open its season at home against Morro Bay Friday. I think the Warriors will have a bit too much for Morro Bay.

The Pick: Carpinteria 24, Morro Bay 17

Atascadero (0-0) vs. Madera Torres (1-0)

Torres, the new school in Madera, got its varsity program off to a winning start with a 29-22 win at Fresno Hoover.

Another win at Atascadero isn't out of the question. Atascadero went 0-7 in the spring.

I'll go with the Toros in this one.

The Pick: Torres 29, Atascadero 22.

Santa Barbara (0-1) at Thousand Oaks (1-0)

The Dons struggled in a loss at home against Saugus last week, falling 35-0. Now they face a Thousand Oaks team that started its season with a 10-7 win over Westlake.

I don't think Santa Barbara is winning this one.

The Pick: Thousand Oaks 42, Santa Barbara 20.

Dos Pueblos (0-0) at Nordhoff (1-0)

Dos Pueblos had its opener canceled and arranged to play Nordhoff Thursday night.

Nordhoff beat Cabrillo 34-6 in its opener in Ojai. I'll go with the Rangers. Former Cabrillo coach AJ Pateras is now the head coach at Dos Pueblos and I'm interested to see what he can do in Goleta, which seems to be a better spot than Cabrillo.

The Pick: Nordhoff 35, Dos Pueblos 13.