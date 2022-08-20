Josh Zent 01
Cabrillo’s Josh Zent (78) had 10 tackles-for-loss and six sacks in the 50-19 win over Nordhoff on Friday.

 Len Wood, Contributor

Cabrillo has won a football game, a statement that hadn't rang true since Sept. 29, 2017.

Cabrillo beat Ojai Nordhoff 50-19 in its season-opening game Friday night at Huyck Stadium, ending the state's longest losing streak at 37 games.

Cabrillo beat Morro Bay 47-42 in September of 2017 and went on to lose its next 37 games, a streak spanning multiple coaches.

