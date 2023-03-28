Teagan Thompson.jpeg
Lompoc sophomore Teagan Thompson walloped a pitch well over the center field fence for a grand slam Monday, completing a stunning comeback as Lompoc scored a 5-3 Mountain League win vs. St. Joseph.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

After being no-hit for six innings by St. Joseph right-hander Taylor Mediano Monday, the Lompoc offense, with the Braves down 3-0, suddenly came to life in the top of the seventh.

Lola Soukup grounded a single into right field for the first Braves hit after lead-off batter Natalie Aguilar was hit by a pitch. Rianna Stouppe drew a bases loaded walk to make it 3-1 and then...with two outs, Lompoc sophomore left fielder Teagan Thompson walloped a 3-2 pitch well over the center field fence for a grand slam, completing the stunning comeback. Lompoc finished with a 5-3 Mountain League win at St. Louis de Montfort, St. Joseph's home field.

The Braves moved to 7-1, 2-0. The Knights (5-4, 0-1) took their fourth straight loss after starting the season 5-0.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.