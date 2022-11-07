110522 CHS WP 01

In Division 3 semifinal action Saturday, No. 3 Cabrillo defeated No. 6 Visalia Golden West 10-6 at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.

Pioneer Valley's boys water polo team won the last of its four closely contested games against Ocean League rival Nipomo this season at Arroyo Grande Saturday and advanced to the semifinals of the CIF Central Section Division 3 playoffs.

The No. 5 Panthers edged the No. 4 Titans 4-3 in the quarterfinals. The teams split their four games for the season. None was decided by more than three goals.

Pioneer  Valley 4, Nipomo 3

