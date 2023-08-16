Tony Arango will be throwing passes regularly to Nelson Maldonado once again.

The two are Lompoc seniors now. They have been friends since childhood and have played football together since their youth playing days. Arango was record-breaking Lompoc quarterback Cavin Ross' backup last year. Now, Arango is the starter.

Ross, the 2022 All-Area Team MVP, graduated last June. Before he left, he set the Santa Barbara County career passing yardage record before the 2022 regular season was over. Maldonado and the graduated Rudy Elizondo were Lompoc's two leading receivers.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

