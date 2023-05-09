The Ontario High School softball team is the top seed for the CIF Southern Section Division 7 Playoffs, and Valley Christian Academy softball coach Sarah Beckhaus said the Jaguars played to their seed Tuesday.

"They were the toughest team we've played," Beckhaus said moments after the Jaguars blanked the Lions 13-0 in the second round at VCA. The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.

Ontario, which has a listed enrollment of 2,419 students, moved to 14-8 after its second straight lopsided win in the playoffs. The Jaguars beat Bermuda Desert Christian 18-0 at Ontario in the first round. That game was called after the top of the fifth because of the run rule.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.