Lompoc's Sheldon Canley just keeps getting faster. And so do the rest of his Brave teammates.
After winning the Channel League's 100-meter dash title last month, Canley recorded another personal best with a time of 10.71 seconds at the CIF Southern Section Division 3 prelims on Saturday.
Canley won the Channel League title with a time of 10.73, breaking his previous PR of 11.12.
With his 10.71 on Saturday at Estancia High School, Canley had the second-fastest qualifying time behind Servite's Max Thomas, who ran a 10.61.
Canley is a standout running back for the Lompoc High football team with much of the Mountain West Conference pursuing him to play football. Thomas, surprisingly, isn't a football standout at Anaheim Servite, but rather a forward on the soccer team.
Canley ran a 11.12 on May 16 at the county finals. He then hit his 10.73 during the league finals at Santa Barbara High on May 23 before setting another PR on Saturday.
Canley wasn't done in the 100, though. He ran the anchor leg for the Braves' 4x100 relay team that set a PR with a time of 42.71.
The Braves' 4x100 qualifying time is the third best.
Canley and the 4x100 crew will run at the CIF Southern Section Finals Saturday. Joker Dickerson, Anthony Elizondo, Cailin Daniels and Canley ran the 4x100 for the Braves.
The finals will also be held at Estancia High in Costa Mesa. It will be the final meet of the year as there are no CIF Masters or state meets this year.
Daniels will compete in three events Saturday and Cabrillo's Josiah Meyers also qualified for the finals this weekend.
Daniels qualified ninth in triple jump and the long jump to advance. Daniels hit a mark of 41 feet, 6 inches in the triple and hit 21-1 in the long jump.
Meyers qualified ninth in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.90 seconds.
Lompoc junior Jazmin Arceniega also competed at the prelims and finished in 15th place in the shot put at 31-9.25. She finished 12th in the discus at 98-0.
Cabrillo sophomore Josh Zent was 12th in the discus with a mark of 127-8.
Lompoc sophomore MaKayla Figuereo was 18th in the 100 hurdles with a time of 19.18.
Alonzo was 11th in the 100 dash at 11.10. Dickerson was 13th with a time of 11.19.
Meyers also ran in the 300 hurdles and was 15th with a time of 44.10.
Dickerson was 12th in the 200 with a time of 22.70.
The heat winners and top six other finishers qualify for the finals meet.