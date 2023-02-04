At press time Friday, the Los Padres Baseball Umpires Association (LPBUA) had no agreement with the Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) regarding fees for umpires.

"As a consequence, the umpires do not have an agreement and cannot officiate local high school baseball games for 16 Central Coast schools," a media statement sent by LBPUA spokesman Michael Kon to the Times Thursday, said.

This comes at a time when the area is facing a severe shortage when it comes to high school sports officials.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.