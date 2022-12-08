In a low-scoring Coast Valley League girls basketball game, Coast Union scored just enough to edge Valley Christian Academy 29-26 Tuesday night at Coast Union in the league opener for both teams.
The Broncos moved to 3-5 overall. The Lions dropped to 2-4.
Carissa Maples scored nine points for VCA, which made just eight of its 53 shots from the floor. Elle Mason snared a team high 13 of VCA's 29 rebounds.
VCA will host Shandon at 5 p.m. Friday in another CVL game.
Nipomo 71, San Luis Obispo 46
Belle Simonson dropped in 21 points, and Makennah Simonson and Kayden Sanders scored 14 apiece as Nipomo (6-1) eased to a non-league win at San Luis Obispo County rival San Luis Obispo (2-3).
Bishop Diego 39, Santa Ynez 29
The Cardinals moved to 10-1 with a non-league win against the Pirates (4-6) at Bishop Diego. No details were available.
Mission Prep 76, Nipomo 39
The Royals (4-0) stayed unbeaten with a convincing non-league win against the Titans (3-2) at Mission Prep.
In other boys basketball action, Chatsworth Sierra Canyon (5-1) scored a 71-65 home win against St. Joseph (2-1) and Lompoc (2-3) rolled to a 74-41 win at home against Morro Bay (1-7). Both games were non-league ones.
Damian Jimenez, with an assist from Diego Jimenez Quintero, scored for the Conqusitadores in the 75th minute, but the Titans did the rest of the scoring and took a non-league win at Nipomo.
In other action, Morro Bay (1-2-0) edged Lompoc (2-3-0) 3-2 at Morro Bay and Arroyo Grande (2-1-0) beat St. Joseph (1-2-0) 3-0 at St. Joseph in non-league games.
The visiting Titans (0-4-2) and the Conquistadores (1-1-1) played to a non-league draw at Cabrillo.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.