After a successful 2022 campaign, most of the Valley Christian Academy eight-man football team is back for the 2023 season.

The Lions went 5-3, including 3-1 in the Coast Valley League, and veteran coach Pete Fortier greeted eight returning seniors from that squad.

VCA finished in a three-way tie with Coast Union and Cuyama Valley for the 2022 Coast Valley League title. The Lions forfeited a scheduled game against Coast Union, not playing because Coast Union had a female player on its roster. VCA went out in the first round of the CIF Southern Section playoffs.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

