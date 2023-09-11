VCA wins
VCA quarterback James Fakoury, left and linebacker Noah List after VCA’s 52-14 win over Santa Clarita Christian at VCA Friday night.
 
 
 Kenny Cress, Staff

Canyon Country Santa Clarita Christian came to town with a 2-0 record and a good running back, Johnathan Boelter, so it appeared that the Valley Christian Academy squad was in for a stern test.

Turned out, it wasn't much of a test at all.

The Lions jumped to a big lead early, bottled up Boelter and rolled to a 52-14 win in a non-league eight-man football game at VCA Friday night. The fourth quarter was played with a running clock. VCA moved to 2-0.

