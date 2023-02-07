021522 SA VCA CIF BBB 02.JPG
Valley Christian Academy's Jacob Sanders pushes the ball up the court during Tuesday night's CIF Southern Section Division 5AA game against Santa Ana.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

The Valley Christian Academy boys basketball team just completed a 12-0 run though the Coast Valley League to win its third consecutive CVL title.

The two prior VCA league championship teams couldn't get past the first round of the playoffs, and the Lions appear to have a tall order to try to do so this year.

VCA (18-9) is scheduled to host Santa Barbara (16-12) Wednesday night at 5 p.m. in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4AA Playoffs. The Dons play in the Channel League, whose schools are much larger than those in the CVL.

