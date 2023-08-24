Tyler Miller accounted for nearly 1,000 yards for the Orcutt Academy eight-man football team in 2022, and he is back for his senior season.

With 25 receptions for a total of 457 yards and eight touchdowns, Miller was by far the leading receiver on the team last year. Miller also ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns and returned kickoffs for another 330 yards.

Now, he will play quarterback for first-year OA coach Ron Mendez.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

