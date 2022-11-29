As area Player of the Week voting resumes, nine area athletes are in the running for the honor for the week ending Nov. 26.
Arath Acosta, Hancock College football
With a stiff wind blowing in from the west, Acosta kicked the winning field goal in overtime from 45 yards out as Hancock edged Moorpark 20-17 in the Strawberry Bowl at Hancock College Saturday. The Bulldogs won a bowl game for the third straight time.
Latrell Brown, Hancock football
The Bulldogs season rushing leader racked up 158 yards on 18 carries to help the Bulldogs to the win over the Raiders Saturday. Brown scored on a 66-yard run in the third quarter for the first points of the game.
Andrew Lauritzen, Hancock football
The defensive end capped a solid season for the Bulldogs with a strong game Saturday and blocked a Moorpark field goal try in the first half of regulation.
Allan Jimenez, Pioneer Valley football
Jimenez rushed for a team-high 106 yards in a 27-13 Pioneer Valley loss at Atascadero in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Division 5 championship game last Friday night. The Panthers, after winning three straight playoff games, including two at higher seeds, made their first appearance in a sectional divisional title game that evening.
Pioneer Valley was seeded No. 8 in the Division 5 playoffs. Atascadero was seeded No. 2. Pioneer Valley edged No. 1, and then-unbeaten Bishop Union 9-7 in the quarterfinals then rallied in the fourth quarter to win 16-13 at No. 4 Templeton in the semis.
Pepe Gonzalez, Pioneer Valley football
The PV linebacker had a big game Friday night, including making a diving interception in the first quarter that set up the second Panthers score.
Mallory Branum, Hancock women's basketball
Branum scored a game-high 16 points as the Bulldogs rolled to a 69-40 win against Reedley in Hancock's Nov. 22 home opener.
Kayla Taylor, Hancock women's basketball
Taylor, with a game-high 17 rebounds, nearly notched a double-double against Reedley. Taylor scored eight points. She also blocked six shots.
Gavin Edick, Valley Christian Academy boys basketball
Edick earned a double-double, with 14 points and 13 rebounds, as the Lions won their season opener, 59-41 against Orcutt Academy at VCA Nov. 22.
Roman Torrez, Orcutt Academy boys basketball
Though the Spartans lost to the Lions, Torrez scored a game-high 20 points.
Photos: Pioneer Valley and Atascadero tussle for CIF championship
Pioneer Valley Running back Anthony Arias is brought down by an Atascadero defender. Pioneer Valley High faced off against Atascadero High Friday night for the CIF Central Section Division 5 title.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Pioneer Valley running back Allan Jimenez is tackled by Atascadero defender Jack Hathaway. Pioneer Valley High faced off against Atascadero High Friday night for the CIF Central Section Division 5 title, with Atascadero winning 27-13.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Atascadero defender Jarom Damery (2) successfully blocks the PAT attempt by Pioneer Valley kicker Lucan Brafman (84). Pioneer Valley High faced off against Atascadero High Friday night for the CIF Central Section Division 5 title.
David DuBransky Contributor
Pioneer Valley's Adrian Bautista is brought down by Atascadero defender Jarom Damery.
David DuBransky Contributor
Pioneer Valley running back Allan Jimenez avoids the tackle of Atascadero defender Jarom Damery (2).
David DuBransky, Contributor
Pioneer Valley High School ball boys Brady Jones (left) and Jackson Smith (right) take a break from the action during Friday night's match-up between the Panthers and Atascadero High School for the CIF Central Section Division 5 title.
David DuBransky Contributor
Atascadero's Skyler Silva (1) avoids the tackle of Pioneer Valley defender Pepe Gonzalez (17). Pioneer Valley High faced off against Atascadero High Friday night for the CIF Central Section Division 5 Title.
David DuBransky Contributor
Pioneer Valley fans cheer on their players during Friday night's match-up between the Panthers and Atascadero High School.
David DuBransky Contributor
Atascadero wide receiver Austin Smith (in orange) is brought down by Pioneer Valley defender Alijah Santana.
David DuBransky Contributor
The Pioneer Valley High band performs during Friday night's match-up between Pioneer Valley and Atascadero High for the CIF Central Section Division 5 title.
David DuBransky Contributor
Atascadero High's Trey Cooks is pursued by several Pioneer Valley High defenders. Pioneer Valley High faced off against Atascadero High Friday night for the CIF Central Section Division 5 Title.
David DuBransky Contributor
Pioneer Valley wide receiver Pepe Gonzalez checks in with the line judge during Friday night's match-up with Atascadero High for the CIF Central Section Division 5 title.
David DuBransky, Contributor
Pioneer Valley High running back Anthony Arias (21) is lifted off the ground by teammate Dylan Pirkl following Arias' touchdown. Pioneer Valley High faced off against Atascadero High Friday night for the CIF Central Section Division 5 Title.
David DuBransky Contributor
David DuBransky Contributor
David DuBransky Contributor
Pioneer Valley fans cheer on the Panthers during Friday night's match-up between Pioneer Valley and Atascadero High for the CIF Central Section Division 5 Title.
David DuBransky Contributor
Pioneer Valley running back Allan Jimenez is chased down by Atascadero defender Jaiden Ramirez (59). Pioneer Valley High faced off against Atascadero High Friday night for the CIF Central Section Division 5 Title.
David DuBransky Contributor
David DuBransky Contributor
David DuBransky Contributor
Pioneer Valley running back Allan Jimenez gets tripped up by Atascadero defender Jaiden Ramirez (59). Pioneer Valley High faced off against Atascadero High Friday night for the CIF Central Section Division 5 Title.
David DuBransky Contributor
Pioneer Valley running back Allan Jimenez moves the ball upfield. Pioneer Valley High faced off against Atascadero High Friday night for the CIF Central Section Division 5 Title.
David DuBransky Contributor
David DuBransky Contributor
The Pioneer Valley High School cheerleaders keep the crowd energized Friday evening. Pioneer Valley High faced off against Atascadero High Friday night for the CIF Central Section Division 5 Title.
David DuBransky Contributor
David DuBransky Contributor
David DuBransky Contributor
David DuBransky Contributor
Pioneer Valley running back Allan Jimenez is tackled by Atascadero defender Jarom Damery. Pioneer Valley High faced off against Atascadero High Friday night for the CIF Central Section Division 5 Title.
David DuBransky Contributor
Pioneer Valley Running back Anthony Arias races downfield for a touchdown. Pioneer Valley High faced off against Atascadero High Friday night for the CIF Central Section Division 5 Title.
David DuBransky Contributor
Atascadero defender Jarom Damery (2) successfully blocks the PAT attempt by Pioneer Valley kicker Lucan Brafman (84). Pioneer Valley High faced off against Atascadero High Friday night for the CIF Central Section Division 5 Title.
David DuBransky Contributor
Pioneer Valley wide receiver Andrew Eberhard (2) leaps for a pass. Pioneer Valley High faced off against Atascadero High Friday night for the CIF Central Section Division 5 Title.
David DuBransky Contributor
Atascadero's Skyler Silva (1) tries to maneuver past Pioneer Valley defender Pepe Gonzalez (17). Pioneer Valley High faced off against Atascadero High Friday night for the CIF Central Section Division 5 Title.
David DuBransky Contributor
Atascadero's Skyler Silva (1) avoids the tackle of Pioneer Valley defender Pepe Gonzalez (17). Pioneer Valley High faced off against Atascadero High Friday night for the CIF Central Section Division 5 Title.
David DuBransky Contributor
The Pioneer Valley High School Panther strikes a menacing pose during Friday night's match-up between the Panthers and Atascadero High School for the CIF Central Section Division 5 title.
David DuBransky Contributor
Atascadero's Skyler Silva (1) is brought down by Pioneer Valley defenders Eric Cruz (22) and Andrew Eberhard (far right) . Pioneer Valley High faced off against Atascadero High Friday night for the CIF Central Section Division 5 Title.
David DuBransky Contributor
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to
KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.