With once again no rain for the week after a soggy first three months of 2023 in the area, Central Coast athletes and teams completed a busy schedule for the week that ended April 22.

Eleven candidates are in the running for Times area Athlete of the Week for that week.

Readers can vote for one of the 11 candidates online all week at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close at 2 p.m. Friday and the winner will be announced in Saturday's edition of the Santa Maria Times.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.