With once again no rain for the week after a soggy first three months of 2023 in the area, Central Coast athletes and teams completed a busy schedule for the week that ended April 22.
Eleven candidates are in the running for Times area Athlete of the Week for that week.
The poll will close at 2 p.m. Friday and the winner will be announced in Saturday's edition of the Santa Maria Times.
Here is a rundown of the 11 and their accomplishments.
Elijah Pascual, Hancock College baseball
Pascual had four hits and drove in nine runs in the Bulldogs' 20-7 rout of Los Angeles Pierce in a Western State Conference North Division game at home.
Anthony Lopez, Hancock baseball
Lopez, the third Bulldogs pitcher, stopped Cuesta cold after the Cougars scored seven runs over the first three innings Saturday to take a 7-0 lead. Lopez worked the last six innings, allowing no runs on three hits, and the Bulldogs rallied for a 13-7 win at their John Osborne Field to move into a second-place tie with Cuesta.
Vince Casey, Santa Ynez boys track
Casey set a new county record, winning the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 10 inches at the Santa Barbara County Championships at Santa Ynez Saturday.
Matt Kovach, Lompoc baseball
Kovach racked up 10 RBIs and hit a grand slam as the Braves swept Santa Ynez in a Mountain League doubleheader.
Omar Reynoso, St. Joseph baseball
Reynoso pitched a four-hit shutout, notching a complete game in the first game of a 4-0, 5-2 doubleheader sweep of Templeton for the Knights. The Knights moved to 9-1 in the Mountain League, a game behind first-place Righetti.
Riley Allen, Righetti track
Allen anchored the winning 4x1 relay team and, running into a headwind, also won the open 100 in 12.43 at the Santa Barbara County Championships. Allen helped lead Righetti to the team title.
JJ Ughoc, Righetti baseball
Ughoc went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, helping Righetti to a 9-7 win in eight innings in the second game of a doubleheader sweep for the Warriors at Arroyo Grande. Righetti, 10-0 in the Mountain League, remained in first place and knocked the Eagles (7-3 Mountain League) into third place in the process.
Thomas Kiesling, Cabrillo baseball
Kiesling had two hits and three RBIs in a 17-0 Cabrillo rout of Orcutt Academy. The Conquistadores (8-2 Ocean League) stayed in the thick of the league race, just behind leaders Atascadero and Pioneer Valley.
Max Pecile, Hancock men's swimming
Pecile won the 200 (1 minute, 52.18 seconds) and 400 individual medley (4:02.78) races and took the 200 butterfly in 1:55.83 to lead the Bulldogs to a second-place finish behind Cuesta at the Western State Conference Championships at Los Angeles Valley College.
Elias Giddings, Pioneer Valley baseball
Giddings had three hits and drove in five runs in Pioneer Valley's 11-1 Ocean League win over Santa Maria.
Emma Marsalek, Hancock women's swimming
Marsalek won the 500 and 1,650 freestyle races at the conference championships. She won the shorter race in 5:14.03 and the longer race in 18:05.95. Marsalek also finished second in the 400 IM. The Bulldogs finished fifth in a field of 10 teams.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.