032123 Player of the Week
Buy Now

Santa Ynez' Chase Sylvia, Righetti's Ricky Smith, Cabrillo's Ray Hernandez and Righetti's Tori Salazar are up for the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week.

 Staff photos

Rain (again) impacted the Central Coast sports schedule last week, but from the varied events that did take place, 12 candidates have emerged for the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending March 18.

Readers can vote for one of the seven candidates online all week at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close at 2 p.m. Friday and the winner will be announced in Saturday's edition of the Santa Maria Times.

Here is a summary of the 12 and their accomplishments. 

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.