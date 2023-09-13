Six candidates are in the running for the Times area Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 4-9. Here is a summary of the six and their accomplishments.
Dallas DeForest, Santa Ynez football
DeForest racked up 161 yards and a touchdown in Santa Ynez's 49-27 non-league win at home over Santa Maria. The game was the first at Santa Ynez's newly named Rio Memorial Field, so named in honor of the late Jeff and Carl Rio. Jeff Rio played for and coached coached the Santa Ynez football team. Carl Rio, Jeff's father, coached the Santa Ynez football team later.
The Pirates moved to 2-1. They will start their Mountain League campaign against Mission Prep Thursday night at Cal Poly at 7 p.m.
Aldo Araiza, Santa Maria football
Though the Saints came up short, Araiza rushed for 177 yards on 22 carries. The Saints (2-2) will play at Atascadero Friday night at 7 p.m., in their Ocean League opener. The Greyhounds won the 2022 state 6-A and Central Section Division 5 championships last year. Atascadero shared the Ocean League title with San Luis Obispo.
Tyler Miller, Orcutt Academy football
Miller ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries as the Spartans (1-2) rolled to a 42-6 non-league win at Coast Union to earn their first win under coach Ron Mendez.
The Spartans are off until Sept. 23 when they play a non-league game at San Luis Obispo Classical Academy.
Jacob Sanders, Valley Christian Academy football
Sanders racked up 178 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries as the Lions (2-0) routed Canyon Country Santa Clarita Christian 52-14 in a non-league game at VCA. The Cardinals were 2-0 going in.
VCA will play a non-league game at Carpinteria-based Cate Saturday at 2 p.m.
List had a big game on defense at linebacker in the Lions' win over the Cardinals. He was also four-for-four on PAT kicks.
Riley Olney, Righetti girls water polo
The Righetti goalkeeper made a combined 33 saves as the Warriors went 2-2 in their four games at the Watsonville St. Francis Tournament. Olney also scored once from the field in Righetti's tournament win over Los Altos.
