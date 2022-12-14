121422 Player of the Week Poll 01
Buy Now

St. Joseph's Zorah Coulibaly, from left, Pioneer Valley's Jace Gomez, Orcutt Academy's Sydney Madison and Santa Ynez' Jackson Ollenburger are among the 12 student-athletes up for the Player of the Week award.

 Composite image

The Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week are in the field of 12 candidates for the area Player of the Week for the week ending Dec. 10.

Yash Patel, the Round Table's Male Athlete of the Week, helped lead the Righetti boys basketball team to a 4-0 run at the Kingsburg Tournament. The Warriors won the tournament championship, and Patel was the tournament MVP.

Trinity Fuller has led a strong defense for the St. Joseph girls soccer team, and the Round Table Female Athlete of the Week delivered again, helping quarterback the unit to a 4-0 shutout of Bakersfield Stockdale in a non-league game between two unbeaten teams last Thursday night at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.