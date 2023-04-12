041223 Righetti Baseball 01.jpeg
The Righetti baseball team's winning streak is now in double digits.

The Warriors (13-5) racked up at least one hit in every inning Wednesday in a 15-5 rout of Merced (3-10) in a first-round game of the Central Coast Classic for their 10th straight win.

The entire tournament is taking place at Righetti High School. The game was called after the top of the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.