The 2022 Cabrillo boys water polo team made its mark in its school's first academic year as a member of the CIF Central Section by winning the Division 3 championship.
The Conquistadores are in base Division 3 for the 2023-24 school year, though it is not a guarantee that they will stay there. Central Section teams can be moved up or down a maximum of one division from their base divisions for the playoffs.
Central Section teams must garner an overall winning percentage of at least .300 to qualify for the post-season.
Pioneer Valley made a run to the 2022 boys Division 3 semifinals in its first program playoff appearance in school history. The Panthers are in base Division 3 this year.
In fact, eight Central Coast Athletic Association (CCAA) boys water polo teams are in base Division 3, by far the most CCAA squads in any division. The eight are Cabrillo, Pioneer Valley, Mission Prep, Morro Bay, Nipomo, Paso Robles, Santa Maria and St. Joseph.
Arroyo Grande and Righetti are in base Division 1. Arroyo Grande won the Division 1 title last year. Morro Bay, Paso Robles, Santa Ynez and San Luis Obispo are in base Division 2.
Cabrillo won at No. 2 Hanford Sierra Pacific in the semifinals then won on the road against top-ranked Madera to take the Division 3 title. Sierra Pacific and Madera are both in base Division 3 this year.
The boys water polo base Division 1 consists of Arroyo Grande, Righetti, Clovis Buchanan, Fresno Bullard, Clovis, Fresno Clovis North, Fresno Clovis West, Bakersfield Garces and San Luis Obispo.
The girls water polo base Division 1 is nearly identical to the boys. The only difference is the Sanger girls are in base Division 1, and San Luis Obispo is in base Division 2.
Righetti won a 2021 sectional divisional championship. In recent years, Arroyo Grande, Righetti, Santa Ynez and Cabrillo have been among the strongest area girls water polo teams.
Santa Ynez is in base Division 2 this year. Cabrillo is in base Division 3.
Morro Bay and Paso Robles join fellow CCAA girls water polo teams Santa Ynez and San Luis Obispo in base Division 2. CCAA squads in girls base Division 3 include Cabrillo, Atascadero, Lompoc, Mission Prep, Nipomo, Pioneer Valley, Santa Maria and St. Joseph.
The first day for fall practice is July 31.
