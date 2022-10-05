After playing four of its first five games on the road, the top-ranked team in the area, St. Joseph, will hit the road for the second straight week in week eight of the high school football season.

After rolling to a 42-7 league win at highly regarded, but banged up, Santa Ynez, the Knights will travel to War Memorial Stadium in Paso Robles to take on another solid Mountain League team, Paso Robles, at 7 p.m. Friday night.

The lone St. Joseph loss, 31-21 at Newbury Park in the third Knights game of the season and their first one on the road, is looking more respectable by the week. The Panthers are 6-1, with their lone loss coming in double overtime against unbeaten Thousand Oaks. Newbury Park, at No. 56, cracked the top 60 in the rankings in the tough CIF Southern Section. The Knights are the top-ranked area Central Section team.

