Atascadero and San Luis Obispo shared the Ocean League championship last year. Atascadero went on to win the CIF State 6-A and Central Section Division 5 championships.
With standout quarterback Kane Cooks running the offense, the Greyhounds were 3-0 at press time, the only unbeaten Central Coast Athletic Association football team.
The Ocean League campaign started early, with Cabrillo hosting San Luis Obispo at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc Sept. 14. Here is a glance at the Ocean League teams.
Going into the 'Hounds' Sept. 15 Ocean League opener against Santa Maria, Cooks had passed for 460 yards, with six touchdown passes and one interception. Cooks' favorite target has been Tyler Bukamier, who was averaging nearly 73 yards a game in receptions and had three touchdown catches going into Atascadero's league opener.
Cooks is averaging just over 125.3 yards a game rushing, and the other running backs have done enough that the 'Hounds are averaging just over 232 yards a game on the ground.
The 'Hounds have mainly ridden their offense. The defense gives up just over 21 points a game.
The Saints, 2-2 going into their Ocean League opener, have one of the most dynamic passing game combinations in the area, quarterback Josue Elena and wide receiver Malachi Jordan. Elena has two more capable receivers in Frankie Alcala and Adrian Pasos. Araiza has also been effective when it comes to catching the ball coming out of the backfield.
Santa Maria also has a productive running back, Aldo Araiza. The defense, which has suffered from a pre-season injury to standout safety Juan Rico, gave up 49 points in a loss to Santa Ynez. The unit was solid in three of Santa Maria' first four games, however.
Reliable running back Allan Jimenez-Meraz is back, the passing game, with senior quarterback Alex Garcia has improved, but the defense, after a strong opener against Bakersfield Independence which the Panthers won 17-14 at home, has struggled for the most part.
Pioneer Valley peaked at the right time last season, making it to the Division 5 title game, which it lost at Atascadero, and will try to do the same this year. The 2022 Division 5 title game appearance marked the first divisional championship game for the Panthers in program history.
The Panthers have one of the better kickers in the area, Lucan Brafman.
First-year coach Dave Fleming faced a tough task, first coming on to the job in July. After having just 15 varsity players early, the Conquistadores' numbers finally grew into the 20s in the first part of August.
The Conquistadores, 0-3 going into their Sept. 14 game against San Luis Obispo, have relied mainly on quarterback Gage Mattis, the 2023 Ocean League MVP as a pitcher for the baseball team, and wide receiver Jude Anderson.
Anderson was averaging 74 yards a game in receptions and had one touchdown pass going into the San Luis Obispo game. Mattis helped lead the 2023 Cabrillo baseball team to a three-way share of the Ocean League title with Atascadero and Pioneer Valley, and an appearance in the Division 2 title game and Southern California Regionals.
The Tigers will try to make another run at the Ocean League title this season. San Luis Obispo mainly rolls with a powerful ground game featuring quarterback Jace Gomes and running back Isaiah Hernandez. San Luis Obispo also has a good receiver, Finnigan Hickey who averages nearly 80 yards a game in reception yardage.
The Tigers defense has been on-and-off.
The Eagles lost 28-0 at unbeaten Sugar City Sugar-Salem Idaho, which was 4-0 at press time, in their opener then out-scored their opposition by a combined 91-14 the next two games.
Templeton's run game was strong last year and, led by senior running back Daxton Calagna, looks strong again. The defense found its groove in the two games after Templeton's forgettable season debut.
With quarterback Ian Lambright and running back Nami Hoag, the Pirates had a powerful offense in a 3-1 start before the league campaign. Morro Bay racked up 105 points total in its first four games. Meanwhile, the Pirates gave up just 69.
