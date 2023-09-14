Atascadero and San Luis Obispo shared the Ocean League championship last year. Atascadero went on to win the CIF State 6-A and Central Section Division 5 championships.

With standout quarterback Kane Cooks running the offense, the Greyhounds were 3-0 at press time, the only unbeaten Central Coast Athletic Association football team.

The Ocean League campaign started early, with Cabrillo hosting San Luis Obispo at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc Sept. 14. Here is a glance at the Ocean League teams.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

