This one went the way a typical Mountain League game has gone for the St. Joseph boys basketball team this season. The rout was on, and it was on early.
The Knights scored the first 13 points, led 31-8 going into the second quarter and wound up with a 98-43 win at cross-street rival Righetti Monday night. Five-star sophomore recruit Tounde Yessoufou led the Knights with 36 points, with 30 coming in the first half. At the 1:08 mark of the third quarter, St. Joseph coach Tom Mott rested Yessoufou for the rest of the night.
St. Joseph led 62-20 at halftime en route to moving to 19-5, 10-0. The Warriors are 10-12, 4-6. St. Joseph's Mountain League winning streak reached 36 games Monday night.
The fourth quarter was played with a running clock. The closest Mountain League game for the Knights this season was the 77-58 home win they posted at Mission Prep Jan. 13.
"If this team plays the way it can, we will win the CIF Central Section championship," said Yessoufou. The Knights lost at top seed Fresno Clovis West 72-63 in overtime in the divisional title game last year.
Monday night, the Knights treated the fans to nine dunks in the first half. Near the end of the first quarter, Yessoufou rammed home a reverse two-hander then stuffed in a running one-hander.
It already figured that the Warriors would be up against it when it came to playing the taller, faster Knights, and three Warriors - including Terry Butler, one of Righetti's leading scorers on the season - were out Monday night.
At one point, the Knights scored on seven straight possessions in the first quarter. After they came up empty on the subsequent possession, they finished the quarter with six possessions for points.
The Knights didn't go two consecutive possessions without points until the last 1:18 of the first half.
Yessoufou hit two 3's en route to scoring his 36 points, and the Knights connected on six for the game. Guard Julius Price and center Abdoul Bare, both freshmen, scored 17 points apiece for St. Joseph. Senior center Caedin Hamilton scored 10.
Righetti connected on seven 3-pointers, including three by Jacob Nelson who scored a team-high 12 points. Yash Patel finished with eight for Righetti. All 10 Warriors who played scored. Eleven players scored for St. Joseph.
St. Joseph will host Lompoc Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. Righetti will host Mission Prep at the same time.
Santa Ynez 70, Paso Robles 39
The Santa Ynez boys basketball team is back on track.
After losing four straight, the Pirates won 70-39 at Paso Robles Friday night. Santa Ynez scored 27 points in the first quarter at home Monday night and routed Templeton 86-53 in another Ocean League game for their second straight lopsided win after the losing skid.
Landon Lassahn poured in 36 points for the Pirates Monday night, and Jackson Ollenburger scored 23 points. He also snared six rebounds. Caleb Cassidy notched another double-double, with 10 points and 23 rebounds for Santa Ynez.
The Pirates moved into a tie with Templeton for second place behind San Luis Obispo (17-8, 8-2). Nipomo is in third place at 6-3 in league games. Santa Maria (14-10, 6-4) dropped to fourth with a 66-37 home loss against San Luis Obispo Monday night, Morro Bay sits at 4-6 in the Ocean League, Paso Robles is 1-8 and Orcutt Academy is 0-8.
Santa Maria slipped Monday night after beating Morro Bay Friday night behind 20 points from point guard Tony Morales.
St. Joseph (19-5, 10-0) kept rolling with a 98-43 win at Righetti (10-14, 4-6) Monday night. Arroyo Grande beat Lompoc 61-51 at Lompoc Monday night, Mission Prep defeated Cabrillo 68-31 at home, and Atascadero won 77-55 at Pioneer Valley.
At press time Monday night, Mission Prep stood just behind St. Joseph at 9-1 in the Mountain League. Arroyo Grande was 8-2, with Lompoc (5-5), Righetti, Atascadero (3-7), Cabrillo (1-9) and Pioneer Valley (0-10) following.
First-place St. Joseph (21-3, 10-0) kept its cushion with a 71-46 win at home against Righetti Monday night.
Orcutt Academy, down 19-7 going into the second quarter, out-scored Morro Bay 20-8 in the fourth quarter to pull out a league win Monday night. The Spartans (18-4, 7-2) got 22 points and 12 rebounds from Elizabeth Johnson, 13 points from Khaelii Mack and 12 from Devyn Kendrick in the win.
Nipomo, despite 23 points from Makennah Simonson, lost 50-41 at Arroyo Grande Monday night after beating the Eagles at home Saturday.
The results Monday night put Orcutt Academy at 7-2 in league games. The Spartans are in second place behind St. Joseph.
Righetti is 6-4 in the Mountain League, Nipomo and Arroyo Grande both sit at 5-5, Mission Prep is 4-6, Morro bay is 1-8 and Cabrillo is 1-9.
San Luis Obispo kept pace with Paso Robles with a 51-29 win at home over Santa Maria Monday night. The Tigers and Bearcats are tied atop the league standings at 9-1 in league games.
Santa Maria is 12-7, 6-4 and in a tie for third place with Lompoc. Paso Robles stayed in a tie for first place with a 42-36 win at home against Lompoc. The Braves (9-14, 6-4) got eight points from Mirann Mangino, six points and 10 rebounds from Jalisa Dixon, and eight assists from Tara Terrones in the loss.
Santa Ynez (8-16, 2-8) edged Templeton (7-12, 3-7) 44-42 at Templeton Monday night. Helina Pecile led the Pirates to the win with 12 points, 16 rebounds, five blocked shots, four steals and three assists.
Kylie LaPointe added 11 points, seven steals and three assists for Santa Ynez. Rylan Agin had eight points, four rebounds and three assists, and Jadyn Gardner chipped in with eight points and four rebounds.
The Lompoc girls team picked up a 3-0 Ocean League win thanks to a hat trick by Avi Anguiano.
League leaders at press time included the St. Joseph girls in the Mountain League, the Righetti girls in the Ocean League, the Arroyo Grande boys in the Mountain League and the Righetti boys in the Ocean League.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.