This one went the way a typical Mountain League game has gone for the St. Joseph boys basketball team this season. The rout was on, and it was on early.
The Knights scored the first 13 points, led 31-8 going into the second quarter and wound up with a 98-43 win at cross-street rival Righetti Monday night. Five-star sophomore recruit Tounde Yessoufou led the Knights with 36 points, with 30 coming in the first half. At the 1:08 mark of the third quarter, St. Joseph coach Tom Mott rested Yessoufou for the rest of the night.
St. Joseph led 62-20 at halftime en route to moving to 19-5, 10-0. The Warriors are 10-12, 4-6. St. Joseph's Mountain League winning streak reached 36 games Monday night.
The fourth quarter was played with a running clock. The closest Mountain League game for the Knights this season was the 77-58 home win they posted at Mission Prep Jan. 13.
"If this team plays the way it can, we will win the CIF Central Section championship," said Yessoufou. The Knights lost at top seed Fresno Clovis West 72-63 in overtime in the divisional title game last year.
Monday night, the Knights treated the fans to nine dunks in the first half. Near the end of the first quarter, Yessoufou rammed home a reverse two-hander then stuffed in a running one-hander.
It already figured that the Warriors would be up against it when it came to playing the taller, faster Knights, and three Warriors - including Terry Butler, one of Righetti's leading scorers on the season - were out with injuries Monday night.
At one point, the Knights scored on seven straight possessions in the first quarter. After they came up empty on the subsequent possession, they finished the quarter with six possessions for points.
The Knights didn't go two consecutive possessions without points until the last 1:18 of the first half.
Yessoufou hit two 3's en route to scoring his 36 points, and the Knights connected on six for the game. Guard Julius Price and center Abdoul Bare, both freshmen, scored 17 points apiece for St. Joseph. Senior center Caedin Hamilton scored 10.
Righetti connected on seven 3-pointers, including three by Jacob Nelson who scored a team-high 12 points. Yash Patel finished with eight for Righetti. All 10 Warriors who played scored. Eleven players scored for St. Joseph.
St. Joseph will host Lompoc Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. Righetti will host Mission Prep at the same time.
