If the young Cabrillo girls basketball team is to make a playoff run in its first season as a member of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section, it appears the Conquistadores are going to do it with defense.
Cabrillo is 2-3 on the young season. The Conquistadores have not given up more than 46 points in a game.
The Conqs beat Santa Ynez 51-22 and Lompoc Valley rival Lompoc 34-22 after dropping their season opener. The Conquistadores out-scored the Braves 12-1 in the fourth quarter on Bryan Ayer Court at Lompoc's Paisola Pavilion to win the 2022 version of the Lompoc Valley rivalry.
Cabrillo lost its next two games then played winless Bakersfield Stockdale. The score for that game was not available at press time.
The Conquistadores lost five seniors from the 2021-22 season to graduation. This year, the Conquistadores and their veteran coach, Travis Jenkins, have just two seniors, Moncerat Campos and Hina Matsumoto.
Of the 10 players listed on the Cabrillo roster, six are sophomores. One, 5-foot-6 sophomore Angie Gonzalez, leads the team in scoring this year at 10.7 points per game. The Conquistadores lost their leading scorer from last season, Gabby Cordova, to graduation.
The Conquistadores also bid farewell to graduated seniors Maiya McIntyre and Heather Zent. They were the top two Cabrillo rebounders last season, at eight and six a game respectively. Cordova averaged 5.5 rebounds a game last season.
Rylie Jenkins, at four rebounds a game, has been the top Cabrillo rebounder this year. She, Gonzalez and sophomore forward-wing Jasmyn Hughes scored eight points each in the Lompoc game.
Cabrillo was regularly at or near the top of the Los Padres League standings before the league disbanded upon most of the area schools moving to the Central Section.
Staying put in the Southern Section then, Cabrillo, Lompoc and Santa Ynez joined the Channel League, which features south Santa Barbara County stalwarts Dos Pueblos and San Marcos. Cabrillo went to the playoffs once in its four years in the Channel League, losing to Twentynine Palms in the first round in 2020.
This season, Cabrillo's league opponents will be St. Joseph, Nipomo, Mission Prep, Morro Bay, Arroyo Grande and Righetti. St. Joseph, Nipomo and Righetti all won sectional divisional championships in the 2021 season, which was abbreviated because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At press time, the Central Coast teams had not been separated into Mountain League and Ocean League listings. Most of Cabrillo's league opponents for this season have played in the Mountain League, generally considered the higher of the two leagues, in the past.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.