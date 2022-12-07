If the young Cabrillo girls basketball team is to make a playoff run in its first season as a member of the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section, it appears the Conquistadores are going to do it with defense.

Cabrillo is 2-3 on the young season. The Conquistadores have not given up more than 46 points in a game.

The Conqs beat Santa Ynez 51-22 and Lompoc Valley rival Lompoc 34-22 after dropping their season opener. The Conquistadores out-scored the Braves 12-1 in the fourth quarter on Bryan Ayer Court at Lompoc's Paisola Pavilion to win the 2022 version of the Lompoc Valley rivalry.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

