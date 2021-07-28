Santa Maria's Isiah Garcia (6) waves to teammates after hitting a double against Foothill Tech during a CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoff game at Santa Maria High in 2017. Garcia is a nominee for Player of the Decade.
That career, though, was limited to just 13 games during his senior season. Garcia suffered a torn ACL during his final football season in the fall of 2017 and he missed most of his last baseball season, though he recovered and rehabbed enough to play just over a dozen games.
Even coming off that injury, Garcia showed his skills were still there. He hit .537 in the 13 games he played as a senior, going 22-for-47 at the plate that spring.
His work with the lumber has earned Garcia a nomination in the Santa Maria Times' Player of the Decade contest, joining former teammate Trevor Garcia on the list of candidates.
Isiah Garcia needed just those 82 games to reach 115 hits in his career. He arrived on the prep scene as a sophomore in 2016. Garcia opened eyes as he hit well over .500 for much of the season, ending the year with a .511 batting average, collecting 45 hits in 88 at-bats. He scored 27 times that year and drove in 16 runs from his signature lead-off spot, smacking eight doubles, four triples and two home runs.
That spectacular sophomore campaign came after Garcia showed struggles as a freshman, hitting just .172 in 12 games.
Garcia raced past the so-called 'Mendoza Line' and never came close to it again.
He batted .352 in his memorable junior season, one that saw him help lead the Saints to a CIF Southern Section championship. He had 43 hits in 122 at-bats that season, scoring 31 times from his lead-off spot. He drove in eight runs, hit 12 doubles, a triple and a home run.
Garcia walked 16 times and was struck out just seven times, compiling a .444 on-base percentage. Garcia had a .596 OBP in his senior season and a .561 OBP in his sophomore season. He had a 1.322 OPS that year with a .761 slugging percentage. He had a 1.279 OPS in his senior season, slugging .682 over 13 games.
The former Saint, who graduated in 2018 after returning from his ACL injury, was an undersized player at 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds. But he was a physically gifted speedster. He stole 17 bases in 20 attempts as a sophomore and was a game-breaking tailback on the Saints' football team.
Garcia was a fiery competitor, a guy that pumped his team up with a big play or showed his frustration when he or his team performed at a subpar level.
"Having Isiah Garcia back has helped us a lot on and off the field," then-coach Rick Hebert said when Garcia returned late in the 2018 season.
The Times polled current and former coaches to develop its list of nominees for Player of the Decade. A tournament-style voting contest will then be held to determine the Player of the Decade. Readers will be able to vote online at santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. Players from Northern Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County whose final seasons where between 2010 and 2020 are eligible.
The other nominees are Righetti's Matt Sauer and Troy Prober. Lompoc High has two nominees in Ryan Bower and former teammate Lucas Martin. The other nominees announced so far include three from Nipomo High, Carmelo Hernandez and Jeff and Ryan McNeil; Cabrillo's Dylan Maiden; Pioneer Valley grad Chad De La Guerra; Santa Ynez grads Tommy Rowan and Zach Torra; and former Arroyo Grande stars Kyle Raubinger and Ryan Teixeira.
