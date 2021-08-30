March 9, 2020 was the last time the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table convened at Giavanni's Pizza in Orcutt.
Five hundred and thirty-eight days later, the Round Table finally resumed its regular luncheons.
The coronavirus pandemic was responsible for that nearly 18-month gap in meetings that ended Monday.
No meetings were held during the 2020-21 school year. As the luncheons resumed Monday, about half the schools in the Round Table attended, mainly due to COVID-19 protocols.
Santa Ynez junior Jayda Henrey, a Pirate volleyball standout, was named the Female Athlete of the Week and was in attendance.
Lompoc High running back Sheldon Canley, Jr., a San Diego State commit, was named the Male Athlete of the Week. Lompoc athletes were not in attendance.
A lot has changed at the Round Table during its hiatus. Charles Sommer, the program's regular emcee, has since moved to the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, area. Steve Lavagnino, the Fifth District Supervisor for Santa Barbara County, handled the emcee duties on Monday. Roberto Rodriguez, from the Boys and Girls Club of Mid Central Coast, will handle the emcee duties for future meetings. Luncheons at the final Monday of each month will be held at Hancock College.
Henrey, Canley take honors
Henrey helped the Pirates go 4-2 to start their season, with the highlight being a win over Bishop Diego, which started the season ranked in the CIF Southern Section. She had 13 kills, three aces and 12 digs in the five-set win over the Cardinals.
"I was very surprised, I was not expecting it at all," Henrey said of the Athlete of the Week honor. "I'm excited."
Henrey recorded 40 kills in the six matches. The Pirates had a shortened season in the spring where matches were held outdoors, on grass.
"It's so nice to be inside. The grass was not always fun, we were slipping and sliding," she said. "I'm excited to be back indoors and it's a much different feel."
Thanks to @Pink12Claudia here’s @LompocFootball standout @Canley2220 accepting his Athlete of the Week award after scoring three TDs in win over Righetti. Finished with 192 yards on 21 carries. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/W7hKx9eblq— Joe Bailey (@JBaileySMSports) August 30, 2021
Canley rushed for 192 yards on 21 carries with three touchdowns in Lompoc's 42-20 win at Righetti on Friday. He started the game with a 69-yard touchdown run and capped the evening's scoring with a 76-yard score to seal the Braves' win.
"I would like to thank the Round Table and the media for giving me this honor," Canley said via video provided by athletic director Claudia Terrones. "I'd like to thank my coaches for getting me and the team prepared for having these big performances. I'd also like to thank my family for leading me and always pushing me in the right direction to get to these achievements."
St. Joseph
SJHS athletic director Tom Mott brought four athletes: football players Travis Royal and Makai Sat and volleyball players Vanneza Sevilla and Bailey Woodside.
Royal caught three touchdowns in the Knights' 35-33 loss at Bakersfield Frontier. The Knights are on a bye this week after starting their season with two losses in a pair of road games. The Knights will hit the road for their next game, Sept. 10 at Bakersfield Centennial.
Sevilla and Woodside helped the Knights capture the Ocean League title in the spring.
Valley Christian Academy
VCA athletic director and football coach Pete Fortier brought three football players: Josiah Heller, Sean Swain and Jacob Sanders. Heller is a senior who plays fullback and defensive end for the Lions' 8-man football team.
Swain will play quarterback this fall and Sanders is a sophomore defensive back/receiver.
The Lions start their season Friday with a game against Fresno Christian at home. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
Santa Ynez
Athletic director Ashley Coelho brought a large contingent of Pirates, including football standouts Mikey Gills and Aidan Scott. Gills, a senior, had 16 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks in the Pirates' 26-21 win over Fillmore on Friday.
Scott, a junior, had seven tackles and a sack and caught his second touchdown of the season.
Kaki Allen and coach Amelia Brown joined Henrey from the volleyball team and golfers Mackenzie Phelan and Addison West also attended the luncheon. Phelan and West both earned medalist honors during duals last week.
Lompoc
Round Table board member and former LHS football coach Dick Barrett spoke for the Braves, noting the highlights of the football team on its 2-0 start to the season. Barrett noted the play of senior Deville Dickerson, who has five touchdowns in the first two games of the season. Lompoc hosts Cabrillo in the annual Big Game on Friday.
Barrett also mentioned that Brian Wallace, who had a successful run as Santa Maria High's athletic director, is the new cross country coach at Lompoc and will also likely coach some wrestling and track while teaching in the special education department at Lompoc.
Orcutt Academy
Athletic director Chad McKenzie spoke for the Spartans, bringing football standout Noah Nickell, who scored two touchdowns in the Spartans' 42-38 loss at Laguna Blanca in an 8-man game on Saturday. Nickell had four catches for 83 yards and five tackles on defense as the Spartans played their first football games since 2019.
Sophomore Trenton Buzzard also attended. He had four catches for 89 yards and a touchdowns with five solo tackles on defense.
Sophia Molina and Ember Bloxham attended from girls volleyball. Molina had 15 aces and three blocks in a win over Cabrillo last week and Bloxham is averaging six digs per set this season at libero.
Cross country runners Vincent May, Peyton Miya and Sofia Rubalcava made their debuts on Saturday at the Greg DeNike Classic in Arroyo Grande after the team wasn't able to compete in over a year.
Pioneer Valley
Athletic director Anthony Morales made his debut appearance at the Round Table after taking the position at PVHS earlier this year.
Morales introduced cross country runner Juan Santiago, a sophomore who also ran at the DeNike Classic. Santiago finished third out of 61 runners in the Frosh/Soph race.
Araceli Medina, in her first ever cross country meet, finished in seventh place in the top division of the race as PVHS finished in third place as a team.
Football player Rudy Mendez averaged 4.5 yards per carry in the season opener against San Luis Obispo on Aug. 20 and had eight tackles on defense. He also was perfect on his long snapping duties.
Girls golf leader Katrina Mata, in her third season with the Panthers, has led the girls team to a 1-1 start to the season, with matches against Righetti and Bakersfield Highland. The Panthers play Atascadero and Lompoc on Thursday in a three-way match at Chalk Mountain.
Also in attendance for Pioneer Valley was Hashanah De La Pena, a senior setter on the girls volleyball team.
Athletes from Righetti, Santa Maria, Lompoc, Cabrillo and Hancock College did not attend Monday's Round Table luncheon.