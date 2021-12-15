Coaching high school sports can often be a challenging and thankless task.

That doesn't seem to deter Jennifer Rasmussen.

The longtime teacher and coach at Santa Ynez High School has led the tennis program at Santa Ynez for years. She also runs an AVID class at the school and teaches physical education.

After a grueling girls tennis season in the fall, Rasmussen jumped right in to coach the Santa Ynez girls basketball team. That's not all, she says. Rasmussen also expects to coach during the sand volleyball season in the spring.

Rasmussen took over the varsity program after Jason Finley moved over to coach within the boys program at Santa Ynez.

"I coached under JoAnn Reck for 15 years as the JV coach and played for JoAnn for four years in high school," Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen graduated from Santa Ynez in 1992 and went on to earn her Master's in education from Cal Poly. She has coached multiple sports for more than 20 years in the Santa Ynez Valley. She played and coached under Reck, who led the Santa Ynez girls basketball program to multiple CIF Southern Section titles before being inducted into the CIF Southern Section Hall of Fame. Reck's teams won CIF titles in 1990, 1995 and 1996 and made divisional finals nine straight years from 1989-1997.

Playing and coaching under Reck has rubbed off on Rasmussen.

"I just love the game and I love working with the girls on the court; I missed it," Rasmussen said. "They needed a coach and I said no a couple times. I don't want to say I was the only one that stepped up, but I just kind of had a feeling I should step in. I did it because I wanted to. I probably should've said no because I'm so busy and it's hard coming from tennis to basketball. The transition has been smooth because the girls are great. We're having a great time."

The Pirates are playing a brutal pre-league stretch of games, including games against defending CIF Central Section champions Orcutt Academy and St. Joseph, which they'll host Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Their lone win was a 38-35 victory against Bishop Diego.

"Our team is improving each game," Rasmussen said. "We are focusing on one aspect and trying to do it well."

After a loss to Orcutt Academy, Rasmussen said the team's "defense was able to stop their top shooters for most of the game. We outscored them in the fourth quarter when we finally set up our offense and ran a few plays."

The Pirates are set to play at Bishop Diego on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and will take the rest of December off before playing at Cabrillo on Jan. 4 in the Channel League opener.

Girls water polo

Santa Ynez 15, Cate 1

On Dec. 7, Lily Mazza had seven goals, four assists and seven steals, Sydney Gills had two goals, an assist and two steals and Jordan Gann and Haylee Fox both had two goals for Santa Ynez. Jessi Rae Flynn had nine saves and an assist.

Santa Ynez 4, Righetti 1

On Dec. 7, Leonel Valencia and Bryan Garcia each scored two goals for the Pirates and Aiden Tapia had one assist.