Joe Bailey: Lakers caught with hand in the cookie jar

That $349 billion didn't last two weeks.

The Lakers returned their nearly $5 million loan after the program had run out of money.

“The Lakers qualified for and received a loan under the Payroll Protection Program,” a statement from the team read. “However, once we found out the funds from the program had been depleted, we repaid the loan so that financial support would be directed to those most in need. The Lakers remain completely committed to supporting both our employees and our community.”

Of course the money from the loan would've gone to the employees of these companies (I hope), but why don't these highly profitable organizations use some of those profits to pay their employees instead of shareholders? I'm sure the Lakers don't need that $5 million to pay the rent. They also have favorable rates with private lenders.

At the very least these companies have options, something most small businesses don't.

My dentist could use 10 percent of that $5 million to keep his practice up and running for a year. He could pay his employees. And the PPP is his only option. That goes for almost all other small businesses.

The Lakers reportedly qualified for the program as they have about 300 full- and part-time employees.

