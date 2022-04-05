John Leo Dato has quite the following.
His fans packed the Chumash Casino’s sold-out Samala Showroom Friday night when the World Fighting Championships returned to Santa Ynez for WFC 135.
The 28-year-old Santa Maria boxer gave the 1,100-plus partisans the show they wanted with a fifth-round knockout of Mexican boxer Rodrigo Guerrero in a 128-pound battle.
Dato was the headliner of a seven-fight card that included four professional and three amateur bouts. The fight was only a few seconds old before the crowd got into the action.
Chanting “Dato, Dato, Dato” early and often, Dato, a Pioneer Valley High School graduate, added their energy to his own.
“I hear them and I appreciate their support,” said Dato. “The crowd peps me up but I don’t want to get too crazy and make a mistake.”
Dato took his time, getting a feel for Guerrero in the early going then increasing his intensity with each ensuing round.
“He (Guerrero) is a former (IBF) bantamweight World Champion (in 2011) so I knew he was a great fighter,” said Dato. “I knew I had to be patient and pick up the pace in each round and our game plan worked.”
Dato kept the pressure on throughout.
He worked on his left jab in the first round and added left-right-left combos in the second.
A hard right rocked Guerrero late in the second round but he survived a following flurry by Dato.
“I still had to be careful,” said Dato. “If I let him get in one punch, he could have turned the fight around.”
Dato was ahead on all the judges’ scorecards through the first four of the eight scheduled rounds and in the fifth round, Guerrero came out and went toe-to-toe with Dato.
That was the beginning of the end.
A hard right to Guerrero’s head backed him up.
That started an onslaught on punches, a barrage that only ended when referee Rudy Barragan stepped in to call the fight at 2:31 of the fifth round.
“I’d like to thank my coaches and the fans,” said Dato. “Without them, I wouldn’t be here. My head coach Raul Anguiano and coach Tony Ojeda and my trainer Ty Lee really had me prepared for this fight.”
With the win, Dato improved his record to 17-1-1, getting back in the win column after suffering his first professional loss, to Angel Antonio Contreras at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, his las time out on Aug. 21, 2021.
Haley Pasion, from Honolulu, won the co-main event in a unanimous decision over Paso Robles’ Julia Perez in a 126-pound battle in the only women’s fight on the card.
Pasion was quicker to the punch, piling up points with three-shot combos all the way.
“I knew I was the underdog so I needed to attack and keep the pressure on,” said Pasion.
By the end of the four-round fight, Pasion had turned the crowd into fans.
“She is a very tough opponent but once I got in that first good shot in the first round, I knew I had her and as we got deeper into the fight, I knew my strategy was working. It gave me confidence,” said Pasion. “I thought, after the first round, that she would change her strategy but she didn’t so I kept firing away.”
Pasion traveled from Hawaii by herself – no coach, trainer or entourage so WFC officials found local coaches to work her corner.
“I took the fight on two-day’s notice and I came here by myself,” said Pasion, who works in construction in her home state. “I came along way. I had to take a whole week off work and I make more in two days than I did for this fight but I just love boxing and you go where the fights are.
“When I came here, I didn’t know anyone but I made a lot of friends. I hope they invite me back for the next fights.”
In other professional fights, Bakersfield’s Jason Soto scored a unanimous decision over Visalia’s Michael Cook in a heavyweight bout and Fontana’s Moses Murrieta won a unanimous decisio9n over Sun Valley’s Josue Vargas in another heavyweight battle.
In amateur fights, Lompoc’s Juan Daniel Valazquez won a unanimous decision over Riverside’s Trevon McLemore in a 144-pound fight; Santa Maria’s Raul Castellanos scored a second-round knockout over Fontana’s Andres Rosales in a 145-pound battle; and Kenny Dato Olpindo, John Leo Dato’s younger brother, won on the third-round knockout over Dequen Meeks of Las Vegas.
“The fights were all great. My props to all those fighters. They put on a great show,” said WFC President Matt McGovern. “It took a lot of good people to pull this together and everything turned out great. We had another sell-out and I think the crowd got its money’s worth."