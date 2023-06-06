Araujo Barca.jpg

Lompoc native Julian Araujo, front left, made his debut with Barcelona in a match in Tokyo on Tuesday. 

 Contributed, FC Barcelona

Lompoc native Julian Araujo made his debut with the top flight Barcelona club Tuesday in Japan. 

Araujo, who joined Barcelona on a transfer completed earlier this year from the Los Angeles Galaxy, was part of the starting 11 as Barcelona played a friendly against Japanese club Vissel Kobe in Tokyo on Tuesday. The starting 11 included stars like Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong. 

"Happy to wear this shirt for the first time," Araujo said on Twitter Tuesday. "Now it's time to go for more!!"

