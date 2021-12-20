Karlos Balderas is making up for lost time.

After not fighting at all in 2020, the junior lightweight fought twice in 2021 and is already lining up his first bout for 2022.

Balderas, the Santa Maria native and 2016 U.S. Olympian, will fight on Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Save Mart Center in Fresno.

Balderas' bout against a to-be-determined fighter is part of a high-profile card.

The night will also feature former unified junior welterweight world champion Jose Ramirez, an Avenal native who will be fighting in front of his home crowd. Ramirez will face former two-weight world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza in a 12-round junior welterweight battle.

In a six-round heavyweight special feature immediately before the main event, Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr., from Tulare, will make his long-awaited professional debut.

The entire card will stream live in the United States on ESPN+.

Undefeated lightweight prospect Raymond “Danger” Muratalla (13-0, 11 KOs), middleweight prospect Javier “Milwaukee Made” Martinez (5-0, 2 KOs), and 6-foot-9 heavyweight Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles (2-0, 2 KOs) are all slated to appear on the card.

Promoted by Top Rank, tickets for the event went on sale Monday.

Balderas went from December of 2019 to August of 2021 without a professional bout after suffering his first career loss via knockout. But Balderas returned last year, beating Fidel Cervantes with a second-round TKO on Aug. 14, 2021 and following that up with a TKO win in the fourth round against Julio Cortez on Nov. 20.

Now he's wasting little time in returning to the ring.

Balderas raised his boxing profile when qualified for the lightweight event at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro after he won gold in the elite division at the World Series of Boxing. At the Olympics, the Santa Maria High School graduate won his first two bouts but lost in the quarterfinals to Cuban finalist Lazaro Alvarez.

Balderas then signed with Ringstar Sports and won his first nine professional bouts before suffering a sixth-round knockout loss to Rene Tellez Giron on Dec. 21, 2019.

Balderas took some time off, switched his trainers and promoter, moving to Bob Arum's Top Rank outfit. The changes have paid off as Balderas has scored two dominant wins in his first two bouts since his only defeat.

The 25-year-old is 11-1 with 10 KO wins. The last time Balderas fought in California was in the defeat to Tellez Giron at the Toyota Arena in Ontario.

Ramirez looks to rebound

Ramirez (26-1, 17 KOs) returns to the ring for the first time since May’s decision defeat to Josh Taylor for the undisputed junior welterweight title. Ramirez had made four title defenses since winning the WBC crown in 2018, and he unified the WBC and WBO world titles the following year with a knockout win over Maurice Hooker.

“Jose Ramirez has always demanded the biggest challenges, and he’s back in there with a tough former champion in Jose Pedraza,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “There are few more exciting atmospheres in boxing than when Jose fights in the Central Valley. The fans there love Jose, and he embodies the region’s blue-collar work ethic. I am also delighted that the Central Valley’s next superstar, Richard Torrez Jr., will make his professional debut in front of a sold-out crowd.”

Ramirez has drawn 65,794 fans through five headlining fight nights at the Save Mart Center.

“I am motivated to become world champion once again, and it begins with a tough fight against Pedraza,” Ramirez said, per a Top Rank press release. “There are no better fans than the ones who pack the Save Mart Center every time I fight. The Central Valley is my home, and it is always a great honor to perform for my people.”

Torrez made history as the first American Olympian to medal in the Super Heavyweight division since Riddick Bowe in 1988. Last month, he signed a long-term professional contract with Top Rank. Torrez was a U.S. National Championships gold medalist in 2017 and 2018, in addition to capturing three U.S. Youth National titles from 2014-2016. He went 154-10 as an amateur and, after a long international career in the unpaid ranks, he returns home for his pro debut.

“I can think of no better place to turn pro than in front of my Central Valley friends and family,” Torrez said. “They’ve supported me my entire amateur career, and I am thrilled that they will see the start of my professional journey. Let’s show everyone what it means to be valley grown!”