Karlos Balderas, the pride of Santa Maria, has patiently navigated the challenges he's faced over the last 18 months and is ready to jump start his boxing career.

The 2016 U.S. Olympian and Santa Maria native has inked his next promotional contract and has a date for his next bout, the first since he suffered the only loss of his professional career a year and a half ago.

Top Rank announced Thursday that Balderas has officially joined the promotion by signing a multi-fight promotional deal. The 25-year-old with make his Top Rank debut on Saturday, Aug. 14. The opponent has yet to be determined.

The promotion says Balderas, who's been training with Buddy McGirt for more than a year, will move down a class from lightweight (130-135 pounds) to junior lightweight (126-130 pounds).

Top Rank says Balderas "will make his world title charge with Buddy McGirt as his head trainer and a new manager, Sam Katkovski of Churchill Management," in a press release.

“Karlos Balderas was one of the most talented fighters coming out of the 2016 Rio Olympics, and I strongly believe he still has what it takes to become a world champion,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum, a press release. “Buddy McGirt is a fantastic trainer who I’m confident will tap into Karlos’ boundless potential.”

Balderas, who turned 25 on June 24, is 9-1 in his professional career. He suffered a knockout defeat in an upset to Juan Rene Tellez Giron on Dec. 21, 2019. He hasn't fought since, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Top Rank release, Balderas said, “When I first turned pro, deep down inside, I knew Top Rank was the way to go. With the talent and excitement I bring to the table, they’re going to promote the hell out of me. Thank you to Sam Katkovski, Bob Arum and everyone at Top Rank. I always come back better and stronger. Don’t believe me? Just watch!”

Balderas, who has scored 8 KOs as a pro, advanced to the quarterfinals of the lightweight bracket at the Rio Olympics in 2016, the conclusion of a reported 175-9 amateur record that included victories over the likes of Ruben Villa and Hector Tanajara. He turned pro in April 2017 with a first-round stoppage and notched nine wins in his first two-plus years in the paid ranks before suffering a stunning sixth-round stoppage at the hands of Tellez Giron.

Balderas grew up in Santa Maria, attending Arellanes Junior High and graduated from Santa Maria High School before participating in the 2016 Olympics. He was previously trained by his father Zenon Balderas and uncle David Balderas.

Karlos Balderas had initially been promoted by Richard Schaefer and Ringstar.

Jamel Herring (WBO), Gervonta Davis (WBA) and Oscar Valdez (WBC) are world titleholders in the junior lightweight division across the various sanctioning bodies.

Top Rank is arguably the most renowned boxing promotion in the country. Founded in 1973 by Arum, Top Rank has promoted the biggest names in the sport, including Muhammad Ali, Oscar De La Hoya, Roberto Durán, Joe Frazier, George Foreman, Marvin Hagler, Juan Manuel Marquez and Manny Pacquiao.

Balderas transitioned to training out of Santa Maria last year, working with McGirt in the Los Angeles area.

"I was a little too comfortable in Santa Maria," Balderas told the Times in December. "I was waking up at the time I wanted, eating when I wanted. I trained at the times I wanted. Out here in Los Angeles, everything is more structured.

"I wake up in the morning and I have my chef, I've got Buddy waiting for me at the gym, my strength and conditioning coach is on me. I've been working accordingly."