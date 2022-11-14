Santa Maria native Karlos Balderas earned the most significant win of his career Saturday night, stopping Esteban Sanchez with a TKO in the eighth round of their lightweight card in an undercard bout at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

In a main event doubleheader, Janibek Alimkhanuly successfully defended his WBO middleweight world title with a unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112 and 118-110 on the three scorecards) against Denzel Bentley, and Seniesa Estrada retained her WBA minimumweight world title with a unanimous decision against Jazmin Gala Villarino.

Balderas (14-1, 12 KOs) stopped Sanchez, a native of Tijuana, Mexico, at 1:02 of the eighth round. Referee Raul Caiz Jr. stopped the fight after Balderas landed a right cross against Sanchez.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.