Now that's more like it.

Karlos Balderas, the Santa Maria native and 2016 Olympian, returned to form Saturday night in Oklahoma.

In his first fight in over 18 months, Balderas dominated his opponent, scoring a second-round TKO over Fidel Cervantes at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Saturday in Catoosa, Oklahoma.

Balderas, 24, moved to 10-1 in his pro career. He's scored nine career knockouts. Cervantes, 30, fell to 9-2-1.

Balderas last fought on Dec. 21, 2019. It was on that night that he suffered his only career loss, via a devastating knockout against Juan Rene Tellez in Ontario, Calif.

Balderas looked like a different fighter Saturday.

He used an explosive left hand to dominate Cervantes. Balderas scored a first-round knockdown with a dazzling combination started with a left hook. Balderas landed a clean right and another left to send Cervantes into the ropes and nearly out of the ring.

Balderas, and just about everyone else inside the arena, thought the fight was over right then and there.

Cervantes, somehow, was able to answer the referee's count and the fight continued, though Balderas continued to control the ring.

Balderas ended the fight in the second. He landed a four-punch combination, again led with his left hand, and that forced official Garry Ritter to end the fight and give Balderas a TKO in his return and Top Rank debut.

"I’m back and better than ever," Balderas said. "Even with this victory, I have things to work on. I’m going straight back to the gym to get ready for the next one. Thanks to Top Rank for the opportunity and my manager, Sam Katkovski, for making this happen. I’m only getting started.”

Balderas moved from Ringstar Sports, promoted by Richard Schaefer, to Bob Arum's Top Rank Inc. promotion after suffering his first career loss.

He also began to train with former pro fighter Buddy McGirt in Southern California.

McGirt and David Balderas, Karlos' uncle and original trainer, were both in Karlos' corner for the fight Saturday in Oklahoma. David Balderas is also a math teacher at Santa Maria High School.

Balderas turned professional after fighting at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. He made the quarterfinals at the Olympics, fighting in the lightweight division. He then turned pro and made his debut in April of 2017. He won his first nine fights before losing in December of 2019.

The Santa Maria High graduate went 175-9 as an amateur.