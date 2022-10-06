Santa Maria High School graduate Karl Balderas is slated to fight in an undercard lightweight bout Nov. 12 as part of a World Championship doubleheader at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
The two featured bouts, plus the undercard fights, are scheduled to be streamed live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+. Tickets starting at $25 go on sale at 12 p.m. Pacific Time Friday and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.
Top Rank, in association with Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions, is promoting the event.
Balderas is 13-1 with 12 knockouts. He has won four straight and is favored to notch consecutive win No. 5. His Nov. 12 opponent was not mentioned in a news release about the event. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds.
The Santa Marian is familiar with Las Vegas. Balderas won his most recent bout there, last May.
In one part of the main event, World Boxing Organization (WBO) middleweight world champion Janibek Alimkhanuly, a left-handed power puncher from Kazakhstan, will make the first defense of his title against two-time British champion Denzel Bentley.
In the other, undefeated Seniesa Estrada will defend her WBA minimumweight world title against Jazmin Gala Villarino.
Janibek is 12-0, with eight knockouts. He is a 2016 Olympian from Zhilandy, Kazakhstan. He fought his first scheduled 10-rounder in his sixth pro fight. Janibek won a pair of regional titles then a quartet of knockouts propelled him to the top of the middleweight division.
"I give Denzel Bentley credit for accepting the challenge when so many fighters ran the other way," Janibek said in a news release.
Estrada (22-0, 9 KOs) is an East Los Angeles native. She features two-handed power and is a two-weight world champion. Villarino, who is from Argentina, is 6-1-2, with one knockout.
"This is an exciting time for women's boxing, and I am thrilled to be making my Top Rank on ESPN debut in Los Angeles against a worthy challenger in Villarino," Estrada said in a news release.
"I am entering the prime of my career and looking forward to unifying the championships in three weight classes."