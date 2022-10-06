100722 Balderas 01

Karlos Balderas, right, connects on a punch during his bout with Ruben Cervera during their junior lightweight fight at Resorts World Las Vegas in May in Las Vegas.

 Mikey Williams, Top Rank Inc

Santa Maria High School graduate Karl Balderas is slated to fight in an undercard lightweight bout Nov. 12 as part of a World Championship doubleheader at Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

The two featured bouts, plus the undercard fights, are scheduled to be streamed live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+. Tickets starting at $25 go on sale at 12 p.m. Pacific Time Friday and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

Top Rank, in association with Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions, is promoting the event.  

