Kenny Cress: Racing not the only reason a lot of people will be watching the NASCAR re-start

NASCAR is putting itself out here.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization announced recently that it will return to racing, with events this month at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway, albeit with some strict protocols.

There will be no spectators in attendance at any of the NASCAR return events.

NASCAR is slated to become the first organization to resume a sports season since sports nationwide were pretty much completely shut down in March because of the pandemic.

After 61-plus years on the planet, I am still not sure of many things. I am certain of this though: A lot of people will be paying attention to what goes on as the NASCAR re-start progresses, and racing is not the only reason why.

Oh sure, the event will be a ratings bonanza for the stations that carry it. Auto racing is a huge draw for sports enthusiasts in the nation, and they have been deprived of watching live racing since March.

However, a lot of people, including, I daresay, policymakers across the land, will be watching for reasons that have nothing to do with racing. To say they will be extremely interested to see how this turns out is a vast understatement.