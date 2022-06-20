The Lompoc Little League TOS team is off to a strong start at the District 65 Tournament that started this weekend.
Nipomo Little League is hosting most of the District 65 Tournament this year with Orcutt National hosting the 12-year-old tournament.
The Lompoc TOS team beat Coast Little League 14-12 on Saturday then edged Santa Maria Northside 7-6 on Tuesday.
All their games are at Nipomo Little League. The Lompoc TOS team is set to play on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in a winner's bracket game.
The Lompoc 12s had a rough start to the tournament held at Orcutt National's homesite at May Grisham Park in Orcutt. Santa Maria Northside beat Lompoc 14-1.
But Lompoc bounced back on Sunday with an 8-1 thrashing of Orcutt American on Sunday.
Lompoc is set to play in an elimination game on Wednesday against the Orcutt National-Santa Maria Westside loser. All those games are being held at Orcutt National's homesite.
In the win over Orcutt American, Jacob Miguel struck out six over four innings. Rhyse Schaffer went 2-for-2 with two runs an two RBIs. He had two doubles on the day. Deegan Dennis also scored twice. Adrian Hernandez, Kayden White and Ari Ruiz also had an RBI.