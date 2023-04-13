Local softball teams struggled on opening day of the Best of the West Tournament that Righetti is hosting.
The entire three-day tournament, save three Saturday games at Righetti, including the 2:15 p.m. championship game, is taking place at the Hagerman Sports Complex. Pool play will continue Friday. The third-place game is set for 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Hagerman.
Oxnard beat Lompoc 4-1 in a Pool A game Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon, Santa Maria suffered two lopsided Pool B losses. Both games were called early because of the 10-run rule.
Righetti was to play Huntington Beach in a Pool C game Thursday night.
The Braves (9-3) started crisply enough. Lead-off batter Gabi Arias doubled, went to third on a Rianna Stouppe sacrifice bunt then scored on a Lola Soukup sacrifice fly.
After that, though, Oxnard right-hander Baylany Magana kept the Braves from breaking through with the big hit. Lompoc had at least one hit in every inning, and had nine total, but the Braves were 0-for-5 against Magana, who pitched a complete game, with runners in scoring position.
Lompoc stranded six runners at second or third base. Soukup, in the third inning, and Avary Montgomery, in the fifth, narrowly missed getting extra-baase hits. Oxnard center fielder Natalie Rodarti made the catch a foot or two in front of the center field fence both times.
Oxnard (9-4) snapped a 1-1 tie with three second-inning runs off Lompoc right-hander Teagan Thompson, and that was the difference.
Alizsa Rosas singled in the eventual winning run in the second then KaLeena Gonzales singled in two more. Magana was thrown out at third for the third out on the Gonzales hit, but two runners had crossed the plate by then.
Oxnard won despite being out-hit 9-7. Gonzales had three hits for the Yellowjackets. Arias doubled for the Braves, and Montgomery had two hits as well.
Lompoc reliever Alexandra Brooks helped the Braves stay in contention by pitching a perfect fifth and sixth innings of relief. Lompoc catcher Natalie Aguilar threw out three Oxnard runners trying to steal third base and another trying to steal second.
The Braves were without their No. 1 pitcher, Cheyanne Cordova. Lompoc is scheduled to play against Merced Golden Valley at 4 p.m. Friday and against Westlake Village Oaks Christian at 7 p.m. Friday night. Oaks Christian was 17-0-1 going into the tournament.
The Highlanders (5-5) snapped a scoreless tie with four runs in the second against Saints right-hander Sonora Glidewell and rolled from there.
Every Highlanders starter scored at least once. Eight Highlanders had at least one hit. Emma Henderson and Julianne Ogle had two RBIs apiece.
Aurora Zepeda had three hits for Royal. Henderson, Kendall Diederich, Jasmine Annalise Gonzalez and Mrdah Murali all had two.
Murali hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning. Ogle hit a solo homer twice, in the third inning and the fourth.
Glidewell smacked an RBI double for Santa Maria in the fourth inning, and and Nevaeh Madrigal walked and scored on an error in the fifth.
Stockdale 30, Santa Maria 0
Jillian Sanchez hit back-to-back grand slams for the Mustangs (10-3-1) in the third and fourth innings, and Kailey Dahl hit a grand slam in the second.
Every Mustangs starter scored at least one run and had at least one hit.
Madrigal and Becerra had the only two Santa Maria hits Mariah Ishii and Addison Ochoa combined on the two-hitter.
Locals win on final day of NHS tourney
The host squad ended its own tournament on a good note.
Austin Jones went 4-for-4 and Nipomo edged Colusa 5-4 at Nipomo Wednesday on the final day of the three-day Nipomo Tournament. The Titans (5-14) ended an unbeaten run through the tournament for the Redhawks (13-3). Colusa had won its three previous tournament games.
With a 6-1 win over Cabrillo and an 11-4 win over Pioneer Valley at Pioneer Valley Wednesday, Watsonville St. Frances (11-4) capped a 4-0 tournament stint in which the Sharks out-scored their opposition by a combined 30-8
Arroyo Grande 3, Redding University Prep 1
Ryan Tayman had two hits and an RBI, Luke Plaza pitched a five-hit complete game and the Eagles (14-6) beat the Panthers (7-9) in a tournament game at Arroyo Grande.
Ty Scrudato doubled and drove in an Arroyo Grande run.
Torrance Bishop Montgomery 4, Santa Ynez 3
Adam Stephens drove in two runs for the Pirates (6-12-1) whom the Knights (14-6) edged in the tournament finale for both teams.
The Saints (3-13) had a rough last day in the tournament, losing 13-3 to Colusa and 24-6 to Bishop Montgomery. No Santa Maria stats for either game were available.
San Luis Obispo 8, Santa Ynez 0
The Tigers blanked the Pirates in a Mountain League match at Santa Ynez. Bryce Wilczak was the lone Pirate who pushed a match to three sets, falling to Ian Cabrina 4-6, 6-2 (10-6) in the No. 1 singles match.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.