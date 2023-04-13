041323 SMHS SOFTBALL 01
Santa Maria coach Greg Guerrero, right, talks to his game before game against Royal on Thursday. The Saints are playing at the Best of the West Tournament hosted by Righetti High at the Hagerman Sports Complex.

 Kenny Cress, Staff

Local softball teams struggled on opening day of the Best of the West Tournament that Righetti is hosting.

The entire three-day tournament, save three Saturday games at Righetti, including the 2:15 p.m. championship game, is taking place at the Hagerman Sports Complex. Pool play will continue Friday. The third-place game is set for 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Hagerman.

Oxnard beat Lompoc 4-1 in a Pool A game Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon, Santa Maria suffered two lopsided Pool B losses. Both games were called early because of the 10-run rule.

